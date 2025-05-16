Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Vote ‘Yes’ on the School budget, History Museum

(Courtesy illustration)

On May 20, voters will make a decision critical to the future of the Shelter Island School District. Will the achievements under the leadership of Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., continue or will students experience a setback, crippling advancements that have been the hallmark of the district? Will the district be forced to abandon its efforts to implement curriculum changes it has embraced for two years?

Since the district’s $13.095 million budget will go above the State-mandated 2% tax cap on raises, it will take at least 60% of the votes cast to pass. The District has not sought to pierce the property tax cap in a decade. But costs beyond its control have increased and a “No” vote would mean cuts to programs and services.

Failure to pass the budget would require more money spent for a re-vote on either the same or a revised budget, and a second failure would put the State Education Department in charge of cuts.

We encourage a “Yes” vote on the budget to keep the district thriving.

OUR HERITAGE

When the Shelter Island Historical Society transitioned to the History Museum — most historical societies have adopted museum status — its financing came under the auspices of the New York State Department of Education. That resulted in its annual appropriation of $275,000 for operating and maintenance expenses to be put to the voters at the same time they make decisions on the school’s spending plan.

If the Museum’s proposition for its funding passes, owners of property valued at $1 million would see a $43.30 tax for the year on their bills. For owners of property assessed at $2 million, the tax for the year would be $86.60.

Since 2012, the Museum has seen major reconstruction to Havens House; maintaining the 200-year-old building remains a major challenge that drains finances. The Museum needs to be on stable footing to reach beyond operating and maintenance costs and extend services to Islanders and visitors. Insurance has increased, and being well insured is essential to protect the large collection of materials.

With federal funding cut back and grant applications that may or may not be forthcoming, the Museum, for example, has to turn to taxpayers to keep exhibits free, and continue to host the Saturday morning farmers market without charge.

The Museum staff has expressed gratitude to friends and patrons, but money from contributions is unpredictable and often not enough to cover basic expenses for heat, electricity, insurance, staff, and security.

Besides studying the past to draw lessons to apply to the present, there’s another gift that history presents, which is the concept of connection. Connection to the people who have gone before us, where they lived, and worked, and raised families, and where we are now.

These connections inform us that we are not merely actors on a stage set in the present, but are part of something still alive that has gone before us, providing us with a sense of permanence. This might also be called tradition, which T.S. Eliot defined as “the vitality of the past enriching the life of the present.”

Islanders are blessed to have a place where history is studied, honored and given to the community every day. The Museum, in its extraordinarily beautiful setting, digs deep to present creative and vibrant exhibitions and events.

Vote “Yes” on Proposition 4 to keep one of the cultural jewels of the Island thriving for everyone.