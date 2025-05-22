Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 22, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS



FRIDAY, MAY 23

Children’s Trivia Night, Library, (9+) 3 p.m. The team that gets the most right will take home gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MAY 27

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) BenAnna Band Musical Special. No registration required.

Temporary Tattoos, Library, (Teens) 3 p.m. Come by yourself or with a friend to try fun temporary tattoos.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine.

Shakespeare in Community, Library, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, MAY 24

Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., Center, followed by Ceremony.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Mashomack Spring Picnic on the Manor House Lawn, 4 to 6 p.m. Lawn games, hand-seining at Bass Creek, music, local sweets, beverages. Bring your own picnic and a blanket or chair.

TUESDAY, MAY 27

Boater Safety Course, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Center Firehouse.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28

Cook Book Club, at Presbyterian Church 5 p.m. Barbecue is the theme for this library club. Sign up at circulation desk.

Boater Safety Course, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Center Firehouse.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

Learn to write short stories and poetry, Library, 1-3 p.m. Zoom. Edna White provides guidance and insight. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Work Session, Thursday, May 22, 1 to 4 p.m.