Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 22, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, MAY 23
Children’s Trivia Night, Library, (9+) 3 p.m. The team that gets the most right will take home gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, MAY 27
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) BenAnna Band Musical Special. No registration required.
Temporary Tattoos, Library, (Teens) 3 p.m. Come by yourself or with a friend to try fun temporary tattoos.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
SATURDAY, MAY 24
Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine.
Shakespeare in Community, Library, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org
MONDAY, MAY 24
Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., Center, followed by Ceremony.
SUNDAY, MAY 26
Mashomack Spring Picnic on the Manor House Lawn, 4 to 6 p.m. Lawn games, hand-seining at Bass Creek, music, local sweets, beverages. Bring your own picnic and a blanket or chair.
TUESDAY, MAY 27
Boater Safety Course, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Center Firehouse.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 28
Cook Book Club, at Presbyterian Church 5 p.m. Barbecue is the theme for this library club. Sign up at circulation desk.
Boater Safety Course, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Center Firehouse.
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Learn to write short stories and poetry, Library, 1-3 p.m. Zoom. Edna White provides guidance and insight. Register at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Town Board Work Session, Thursday, May 22, 1 to 4 p.m.