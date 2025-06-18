Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar of Events: June 18, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Library Closed, Juneteenth Observance

TUESDAY, JUNE 24

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

THURSDAY, JUNE 26,

Children’s Movie Day, 4 p.m., (9+) Dog Man. Library.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Calling Their Names, Sylvester Manor, 1 – 2 p.m., Juneteenth ceremony to honor the Indigenous, Enslaved and Free men, women and children of Color who lived and worked at the manor and were laid to rest at the Burial Ground. Closed, comfortable shoes and tick spray recommended.

Library Closed, Juneteenth Observance

Private preview showing: Lasting Impressions, 4 – 7 p.m. MAJU Gallery, 188 N. Ferry Rd. documentary on renowned artist Dan Welden, followed by an informal talk with the artist and portfolio showing of his recent works. Register at [email protected]

SATURDAY, JUNE 21

Dragonfly Field Day, Mashomack, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. At Bass Creek and Sanctuary Pond. Use nets to capture dragonflies, then release. Advance registration required at [email protected]

Sculpture at Sylvester Manor, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Tour with curator Tom Cugliani of summer-long installation of art on grounds with theme “Paradise Lost.” Closed, comfortable shoes and tick spray recommended. Sign up at sylvestermanor.org/event/sculpture-sylvester-manor-tour-622/

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25

Cookbook Club, 5 p.m., Summer Salads, Library Tent at Legion. Sign up at Circulation Desk; bring a salad and recipe to share.

THURSDAY, JUNE 26

Great Decisions, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. America at a Global Crossroads, led by Kirk Ressler. At the History Museum and on Zoom. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Bird Photography, Mashomack, 7 – 10 a.m. (12+) Don Bindler and Jim Colligan offer expert tips. Advance registration required at [email protected]

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. “The Winter’s Tale.” Visit silibrary.org to register.

Toni Morrison Book Club, 2 p.m. Zoom. “Beloved.” Led by Terry Lucas. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Farm to Table Benefit, Sylvester Manor, 6 – 10:30 p.m. Fundraiser on Manor grounds. Tickets at sylvestermanor.org/event/farm-to-table-benefit-2/

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Offices Closed, Thursday, June 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Juneteenth

Fire District Meeting, Monday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, June 24, 1 to 5 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, June 25, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, June 26, 9 to 10 a.m.