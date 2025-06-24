News From Goat Hill: June 24, 2025

Sag Harbor and Shelter Island ladies at Goat Hill on June 18. (Credit: Ginny Gibbs)

On June 18, the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) welcomed the ladies from Sag Harbor State Golf Course for a return visit to Goat Hill, continuing the friendly exchange between the two clubs.

The annual tradition resumed last year when SICC members traveled to Sag Harbor to compete on their grounds. This June, it was The Goat’s turn to host. The players arrived in full spirit, despite the dense fog and mist, as they teed off for a morning round of golf.

This year’s teams brought a colorful twist — literally — as all participants dressed in pink attire, with team names such as the Pink Petunias, Pink Tulips, Barbie Pinks, and Pink Panthers. When the scores were tallied, Team Pink Petunias — Robyn Mott (Sag), Meghan Dombkowski (Sag), Kate Rossi-Snook (SICC), and Linda Kraus (SICC) — claimed 1st Place Gross. The Pink Panthers — Valerie Gilday (Sag), Sue Christofferson (Sag), Phyllis Power (SICC), and Fran Walsh (SICC) — earned 1st Place Net winnings.

The group concluded the outing with lunch at The 1901 Grill, as the fog gave way for a nice view of the course. The ladies from the SICC look forward to heading back to Sag Harbor this fall to continue the camaraderie and competition. A special thank-you to Belle Lareau of SICC and Lisa Benincasa of the Sag Harbor Golf Club, who are the co-coordinators and inspiration behind our annual tournaments.

The 1901 Grill

Now in its second season, The 1901 Grill is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Sundays. Weekly specials include Burger Night on Tuesdays, featuring a smash burger and a beer for $22; Wing Night on Wednesdays with discounted wings; and Trivia Night every Thursday. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. With outdoor seating and the best views on Shelter Island, The 1901 Grill offers a relaxed, scenic spot to unwind after a round or catch up with friends. For reservations, call 631-749-5466.

SICC Pro Shop

The Pro Shop is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last cart rental at 5:30 p.m. The weather has been perfect, the course is in excellent condition, and it’s playing as challenging as ever, the perfect time to get out and play. Golf and social memberships are still available. For questions or more information, please call the Pro Shop at 631-749-0416.