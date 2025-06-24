Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 24, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Liam F. Rue of Greenport was ticketed on June 18 on South Ferry Road for having inadequate stop lamps.

Frances A. Johns of East Hampton received a summons on South Ferry Road on June 19 for failure to yield right-of-way at a traffic circle.

Jonathan W. Stoner of Sagaponack was ticketed on June 19 on North Ferry Road for riding a motorcycle without a helmet and with a license out of class.

ACCIDENTS

On June 12, Robert E. Winters Jr. reported that while traveling south on West Neck Road, he swerved to avoid a deer that ran out of the grass and his vehicle struck a standpipe. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On June 13, a vehicle registered to Suffolk County Police was parked on Winthrop Road when it was sideswiped by a car driven by Lisa Dallos. Damage exceeded $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Bay constables assisted Southold Police Department Marine in responding to an overturned vessel on June 14. Two persons wearing personal flotation devices were in the water attempting to right the vessel, which had been traveling from Hay Beach to Greenport. The vessel was returned to shore, in Southold’s jurisdiction.

An Environmental Conservation Law check off Hiberry Lane on June 14 was negative; six people were fishing.

Jorge E. Chaca of North Bergen, N.J. was given a summons on June 14 off Bootleggers Alley for having porgies of a size less than specified by law.

Two 5-mph buoys at the entrance to Menantic Creek were relocated approximately 250 feet south at the direction of the Commissioner of Public Works on June 14. Later, after receiving a report of a sailboat running aground near the Menantic #4 buoy, constables relocated buoys West Neck #4 and Menantic # 1, 2 and 4 to reflect safe navigable water.

After observing a boat sinking in Cartwright on June 16, an officer advised the owner and the boat was removed by the Island Boatyard.

A marine unit assisted a male subject and dog caught in a current off Paradise Point to reach shore safely; Southold Marine assisted.

William N. Collage of Austin, Tex. was ticketed for operating an unregistered motor vessel in the North Channel on June 18.

Joseph J. Keenan IV of Newport, R.I. received a summons in Dering Harbor on June 19 for having a child under 12 without a life jacket on a vessel while underway.

A marine unit found a boat adrift in West Neck Harbor on June 19 and temporarily secured it to a private mooring while unsuccessfully canvassing the area for the owner.

PARKING TICKETS

Five parking tickets were issued this week.

OTHER REPORTS

An anonymous report of underage drinking in Ram Island was investigated on June 13; no gathering was found. An anonymous report of underage drinking in the Heights was investigated. Employees were advised to check IDs.

Responding to a complaint of loud music at The Pridwin on June 14, the officer asked staff to lower the volume, which was done.

On June 14, officers attended a meeting and training in Brentwood regarding protest management protocols and coordination efforts within Suffolk County.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on June 15 and 16; distracted driving in the Center on the 17th. The swim lines at Wades and Crescent beaches were checked on the 16th after a complaint by a recreation director to a highway employee; no issues were found.

Responding to a complaint in Montclair on June 18, where a person was accused of unlawfully altering a shoreline in an effort to privatize a town landing, police advised the complainant to report wetlands/permitting violations to the Building Department. Responding to a report of a large broken tree limb on a primary wire on June 18, police reported it to PSEG.

In other reports: police conducted school crossing duty; assisted with fingerprinting for a pistol license; resolved a vehicle lockout; performed annual marine training; and assisted with a vessel registration inquiry.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On June 11, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a report of a snake in a basement in the Center but was unable to locate it. A baby catbird was rescued and will be cared for by the ACO until it can be released on its own. A squirrel that fell face-first from overhead wires was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator by the ACO.

On that date, the ACO responded to a complaint of a dog barking in Hay Beach; when she notified the owner, the owner said she had headphones on and didn’t hear the barking.

On June 12 and 13, 16 the ACO patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches for dogs. A nuthatch chick reported to the ACO on the 14th was taken to be cared for until it can be released. An orange cat with a flea collar was found on the 14th; there was no microchip and it was posted by the ACO on social media. A snake in a Center house was removed by the ACO that day. A raccoon in distress in Dering Harbor was freed by the ACO.

On June 15, a caller reported a deceased cat in the Heights; the ACO picked up a dead raccoon and disposed of it. A bird in a house in West Neck was removed by the ACO on the 16th.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to nine cases on June 13, 16, 17, and 18 and transported five patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. A lift assist was provided on June 19.

ALARMS

Smoke from cooking eggs set off an alarm in the Heights on June 13. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and confirmed there was no emergency. A clothes steamer set off a fire alarm in the Center on June 14. SIFD was on the scene and confirmed. A fire alarm in the Heights was activated by shower steam on June 15. Chief Beckwith and SIFD were on the scene and confirmed. On June 18 a fire alarm in Menantic was activated by dining room smoke; SIFD determined it was a false alarm. An alarm in Westmoreland was accidentally set off by cleaning staff on June 18. A caretaker/SIFD member on the scene silenced the alarm and confirmed there was no emergency. An alarm in Shorewood was accidentally set off by a cleaning product on June 18. SIFD confirmed there was no emergency.

An alarm in Westmoreland was activated by a faulty smoke detector on June 19.