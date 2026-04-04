Shelter Island School’s Athletic Department receives awards

Shelter Island School Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio, center, was honored with two awards by the Eastern Long Island Approved Basketball Officials Association. At left is Association lifetime member Haywood Bullock, and at right, Association President Frank Dautzenberg. (Courtesy Photo)

The Shelter Island’s School Athletic Department continues to rack up honors. Just last week, two varsity basketball players, Evan Weslek and Jackson Rohrer, were honored by the Suffolk County Basketball Coaches Association Section XI.

And now, at the recent Eastern Long Island Approved Basketball Officials Association awards luncheon, School Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio received the esteemed Haywood Bullock President’s Award for his work as the Section XI Boys Basketball Coordinator.

“I was completely taken by surprise and so humbled with them honoring me,” Mr. Gulluscio told the Reporter.

But the accolades didn’t stop there. The varsity basketball program was presented with the prestigious James R. Stark Sportsmanship Award.

Congratulations to all — especially the school’s A.D. — for the well-deserved recognition of a superior athletic program at Shelter Island School.