Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Dr. James Webster

Dr. James Webster, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2025, at the age of 93. He lived on Shelter Island with his partner of 13 years, lifelong Island resident Karla Friedlich.

Jim was born in Chicago, Ill. on August 25, 1931. He was known for his humility, compassion, work ethic, and dry wit.

In 1960, after completing medical residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital (then called Chicago Wesley Memorial) Jim was drafted into the Army. He served in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he achieved the rank of captain and received a commendation medal. After returning to Chicago, Jim began his career as a pulmonologist at Northwestern. His leadership positions there included Chief of Inpatient Medical Services, Chief of Staff, and Director of the Buehler Center on Aging.

In addition to serving in many other positions in the medical field, Jim was president of the Chicago Board of Health. In that capacity, he was especially proud of being a major force behind the Smoke-Free Illinois Act, a statewide law prohibiting smoking in virtually all enclosed public places and workplaces. He also volunteered for many years at CommunityHealth, the nation’s largest free clinic.

Joan Burchfield Webster, Jim’s beloved wife of 56 years, passed away in 2010. He is survived by his brother, Stephen; his children, Susan and John; six grandchildren, Eliza, Adam, Ross, James, Anna and Max, and one great grandchild, JT. He was preceded in death by his son Donovan.

Besides health care, Jim’s interests included travel and writing. He published a book of medical fiction, “The Last Grasp,” and had numerous research and opinion pieces published in such venerable publications as The New York Times and The American Journal of Medicine. He also enjoyed photography — and he was an avid baseball player. In fact, he played catcher into college and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox.

In the closing lines of his autobiography, Jim quoted Jimmy Buffett: “Some of it’s magic and some of it’s tragic, but I had a good life all the way.’” We like to think he felt the same way about his own life. He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family members.

A memorial service for Dr. Webster will be held in Chicago. The date is yet to be announced.

The family requests that donations be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978, in memory of James Webster; 631-288-8100; /eeh.org/hospice-care/inpatient/; also to CommunityHealth online at https://bit.ly/CHwebster or via mail to CommunityHealth, 2611 Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.