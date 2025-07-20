Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Vinette Olinkiewicz

Vinette Olinkiewicz passed away in Stony Brook Hospital in the early hours of July 17, 2025, after a nearly month-long battle with illness, just shy of her 58th birthday.

Born in Colorado Springs, Colo., Vinette was introduced to Shelter Island as a child during summer trips with her family. Early on, her love for the Island grew to where she decided it would be home for her and her own children.

Vinette was a resident of Shelter Island for more than 30 years and was an active community member with organizations like the Shelter Island Schools PTA, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Girl Scouts of America.

As a Catholic woman with a deep love for children, Vinette volunteered her Sundays as a Sunday School teacher at Our Lady of the Isle. During that time, Vinette worked hand-in -hand with fellow Sunday School teacher, Ginny Gibbs, to ensure all children of the church’s congregation understood the teachings and love of the Lord.

In more recent years, Vinette worked as a home health aide on Shelter Island and was highly recommended by the Senior Center for her compassion and generosity. Many of Vinette’s clients were grandparents or parents of her children’s old classmates from grade school that she would babysit.

Vinette will forever be remembered as a loving mother and daughter by her friends and family. She is survived by her father, Vincent Brockhoff, and her four children, Jessica Olinkiewicz, Brendan Olinkiewicz, Theo Olinkiewicz, and Grace Olinkiewicz.

Arrangements for Vinette’s funeral have not been finalized.