Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: July 25, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 16, 2025.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Two Elm LLC to Luis & Byron Coc Puluc, 526A Hubbard Avenue (600-85-3-40.004) (R) $799,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to Kevin & Dawn Mintzer, 115 Oak Court (1000-31-3-11.008) (R) $1,650,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Mariam & Natela Prokopidou to Craig & Jennifer Lewner, 973 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-90-2-44) (R) $950,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Jamshid Zand to Robert Motroni, 1653 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-71-2-58) (R) $1,750,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Kristen & Robert Derrig to Christopher & Jennifer Casano, 330 East Legion Avenue (1000-143-4-7) (R) $815,000
• Christine & Jonathan Baker Trust to 920 Naugles Dr Matt LLC, 920 Naugles Drive (1000-99-5-13) (R) $680,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Raymond & Ellen Tamayo to 536 Bayview LLC, 54505 County Road 48 (1000-52-1-9) (R) $1,700,000
• Estate of Anna Donnelly to Blue Marlin Realty LLC, 450 Blue Marlin Drive (1000-57-1-26) (R) $1,500,000
• Jan Chaloner Trust to Julie O’Daly, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 4B (1000-63.01-1-17) (R) $520,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)