Featured Story

Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: July 25, 2025

By Reporter Staff

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 16, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Two Elm LLC to Luis & Byron Coc Puluc, 526A Hubbard Avenue (600-85-3-40.004) (R) $799,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to Kevin & Dawn Mintzer, 115 Oak Court (1000-31-3-11.008) (R) $1,650,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Mariam & Natela Prokopidou to Craig & Jennifer Lewner, 973 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-90-2-44) (R) $950,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Jamshid Zand to Robert Motroni, 1653 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-71-2-58) (R) $1,750,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Kristen & Robert Derrig to Christopher & Jennifer Casano, 330 East Legion Avenue (1000-143-4-7) (R) $815,000

• Christine & Jonathan Baker Trust to 920 Naugles Dr Matt LLC, 920 Naugles Drive (1000-99-5-13) (R) $680,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Raymond & Ellen Tamayo to 536 Bayview LLC, 54505 County Road 48 (1000-52-1-9) (R) $1,700,000

• Estate of Anna Donnelly to Blue Marlin Realty LLC, 450 Blue Marlin Drive (1000-57-1-26) (R) $1,500,000

• Jan Chaloner Trust to Julie O’Daly, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 4B (1000-63.01-1-17) (R) $520,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content