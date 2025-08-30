Shelter Island Friends of Music to host clarinet-piano concert: Renowned artists to perform on Sunday

Pianist Kathleen Tagg, left and clarinetist David Krakauer will perform in a free Friends of Music concert. (Credit: Tasja Keetman)

Shelter Island Friends of Music continues its 2025 season with an electrifying performance by Grammy-nominated clarinetist David Krakauer and South African pianist Kathleen Tagg on Sunday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Their music, which sits at the crossroads of classical, klezmer, jazz, and world music, celebrates identity, communication, and cross-cultural connection.

David Krakauer is internationally recognized as one of the most compelling clarinetists of our time, renowned for his distinctive sound and innovations in both classical and klezmer music. He has received a Grammy nomination as a soloist with a chamber orchestra, a Diapason d’Or for his work with Osvaldo Golijov and the Kronos Quartet/Nonesuch, and an Album of the Year award in the jazz category for the Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik.

Kathleen Tagg is a South African-born pianist, composer, and producer whose boundary-pushing work explores identity, sound, and cross-genre connection.

Based in New York since 2001, she has performed on four continents in venues ranging from Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to immersive, interdisciplinary stages. A South African Music Awards nominee and graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Tagg has developed a unique language at the piano, using loops, samples, and extended techniques to transform it into a full orchestra of sound.

A post-concert reception with the artists will follow the performance. Admission is free, and while there is no charge for entry, donations are appreciated to support future concerts. For more information, please visit sifriendsofmusic.org.