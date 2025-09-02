Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 2, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Charlie J. Murray of Shelter Island was ticketed for speeding on Aug. 22 on North Cartwright Road, 54 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Douglas J. Hart of Ronkonkoma received a summons on Aug. 22 for disobeying a traffic control sign on New York Avenue.

Zachary J. Newcomb of Brooklyn was ticketed on New York Avenue on Aug. 24 for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

Benny Adler of New York City received a summons on Aug. 24 for speeding, 42 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue. Joaquin M. Zuluaga of W. Palm Beach, Fla. was ticketed on Aug. 24 on North Midway Road for driving to the left of pavement markings and speed not reasonable and prudent.

William Q. Derrough of Shelter Island received a summons on Aug. 25 on Ram Island Drive for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

Neal L. Thomas of New York City was ticketed on New York Avenue on Aug. 27 for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone.

No parking tickets were issued this week.

ACCIDENTS

The operator of an electric scooter was injured on Aug. 26 when she lost control and fell. She was treated by emergency personnel and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation. Damage was less than $1,000.

On Aug. 28, police received a report that a parked car had been damaged by a landscaping vehicle that left the scene in Ram Island; damage exceeded $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

James Colbert of Sag Harbor received a summons on Aug. 23 for no personal flotation (PFD) device on a vessel in Coecles Harbor.

On Aug. 27, Sean Cunningham of New York City was ticketed for having a child under 12 without a PFD in a boat while underway. A paddleboarder struggling against wind and tide in the North Channel was assisted to safety on shore on Aug. 23. A sailboat capsized several times in high winds and lost its rudder on that date in West Neck Harbor; the sailor was assisted to shore. An individual struggling with a capsized sailboat off Shorewood for 30 minutes and drifting toward rocks was assisted in securing the boat and escorted home on Aug. 27.

Bay constables issued warnings for unregistered boats and conducted Environmental Conservation Law checks; retrieved a Sunfish that washed ashore; and relocated a buoy that had moved out of position.

OTHER REPORTS

Weapons were surrendered for safekeeping on Aug. 22. Radar enforcement was conducted in Cartwright on Aug. 22 and Ram Island on the 26th; distracted driving enforcement in the Center on the 24th and 27th and in the Heights on the 28th.

Warnings were issued after several traffic stops. An individual was advised on Aug. 23 that having a camping tent on the beach was a Town Code violation and removed the tent. A confidential investigation was opened on Aug. 24.

Officers responded to several complaints of loud music. On Aug. 25, officers and the Town supervisor met with a complainant regarding loud music issues. A person selling driveway repairs by going door to door was reported on Aug. 27. Police located the subject’s vehicle stopped in the middle of a roadway and advised him not to stop in the middle of the road. In other reports: police officers assisted with the Vigil of Hope event; directed North Ferry traffic; received and returned found property, including cellphones and wallets; conducted well-being checks and lift assists; directed traffic and provided a police presence during the Art Show & Craft Fair; and documented reports of possible scams.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Baby birds in a nest toppled during a storm were taken by the Animal Control Officer on Aug. 21 to be cared for until ready to release. A raccoon refusing to leave a chicken coop in Silver Beach on the 22nd was evicted by the ACO. Baby squirrels and a fledgling robin were taken by the ACO that date to be cared for until ready to release. On Aug. 23, the ACO spoke with dog owners about the Town Code regarding excessive barking and aggressive behavior. A bat was removed from a Westmoreland kitchen on Aug. 27. The ACO assisted with searches for several dogs and transported injured birds for euthanasia. The ACO patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches for dogs.

ALARMS

An alarm was activated in the Center on Aug. 23 due to a patron smoking in the bathroom. A smoke alarm in the Center on Aug. 25 was a system malfunction. A CO alarm activation in Menantic on the 26th resulted from changing batteries.

A reported strong odor of gas in Hay Beach on Aug. 27 was investigated by police and Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Beckwith stated the odor was the result of low tide.

A commercial burglar alarm was activated in the Center on the 28th by employees who were unable to input their code in time.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook paramedic responded to cases on Aug. 22, 24, 25, 26, and 28. Four persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Two persons refused medical attention.