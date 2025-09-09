Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 10, 2025

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Emiliano P. De Avila Angulo of Southold was ticketed on Aug. 30 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road and 3rd degree unlicensed operation.

Mohammad B. Khan of Bellerose received a summons on New York Avenue on Aug. 30 for speeding, 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

M. Baribeau-Kravitz of East Marion was ticketed on Aug. 30 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Locust Avenue.

Amy Gell of New York City received summonses on West Neck Road on Sept. 1 for unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Dorie Hagler of New York City was ticketed for speed, 39 mph in a 25-mph zone, on New York Avenue on Sept. 3.

MARINE INCIDENTS

David Handrahan of Westerley, R.I. was ticketed in Dering Harbor on Aug. 30 for operating a motor vessel at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of a moored vessel.

John Troiano of New York City was ticketed in Menantic Creek on Aug. 30 for insufficient personal flotation devices, five PFDs for seven persons on board.

Jeanne Cardwell of Goodland, Fla. received a summons on Aug. 30 for operating a motor vessel at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of a moored vessel in Dering Harbor.

Luis Naula of Southampton was ticketed off Hiberry Lane on Aug. 31 for undersized porgies.

Henre Truter of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. received a summons on Aug. 31 for towing persons behind a boat without an observer off Green Lawns.

Marcos Lopez of the Bronx was ticketed on Aug. 31 for undersized porgies off Hiberry Lane.

A kite surfer who crashed in West Neck Harbor on Aug. 31 was assisted and transported by a marine unit to Greenport. That day the operator of a powered paraglider that crashed in West Neck Harbor was assisted and escorted to Greenport.

OTHER REPORTS

On Aug. 30, a Silver Beach caller reported he had locked himself in the bedroom and needed help because the door jammed. Police responded and unscrewed the door handle to open the door. Police responded to a domestic dispute on Aug. 29; both parties agreed to separate for the night. An individual brought pellet guns he had found to police on Aug. 29 and requested they be destroyed. Fireworks or gunshots in the area of Reel Point were investigated on the 29th with no results.

A complainant told police on Aug. 31 a vehicle was stolen, and was later found parked at Crescent Beach. Stolen Sunset Beach signs were reported on Sept. 2. A caller reported on Sept. 4 several American flags had been snapped in half at a cemetery.

Radar enforcement was conducted in Cartwright on Aug. 29, and in the Center on the 30th.

In other reports: police directed North Ferry traffic; assisted with the school crossing; provided a lift assist; documented reports of possible fraud attempts; responded to noise complaints; and provided an escort to a residence upon request.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) removed a hummingbird from a house in South Ferry Hills on Aug. 28, and a woodpecker from a Center residence on Sept. 3. An injured deer caught in a Center fence was dispatched by an officer on the 31st. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs and patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches for dogs prior to Labor Day.

ALARMS

A fire alarm in West Neck on Aug. 28 was set off by kitchen smoke; Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) canvassed the scene and confirmed. A fire alarm on the 29th in West Neck was investigated and SIFD found no emergency. An alarm in Ram Island was activated by steam from a sauna on Aug. 29. Chief Beckwith was on the scene to confirm

On Aug. 31 a smoke alarm in the Heights was activated by steam; Chief Beckwith confirmed. An alarm activation on Sept. 2 in Longview was caused by a faulty detector, confirmed by Chief Beckwith.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Aug. 30, 31, Sept. 1, 3, and 4. Ten patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital, one to Southampton Hospital, one to Peconic Bay Medical Center; one did not require transport.