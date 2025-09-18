Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Dell S. Dalton

Dell S. Dalton of Shelter Island and Garden City N.Y., passed away peacefully at the age of 99 at her home on Shelter Island on Sept. 16, 2025.

Dell was born in Mesa, Ariz. on Sept. 3, 1926. She was a graduate of Ithaca High School, Class of 1944, and Syracuse University, Class of 1948.

Beloved daughter of the late George and Grace (Humphrey) Serviss, Dell was the loving wife of George E. Dalton (predeceased) and sister to Thomas Serviss (Molino, Fla.) and Georgia Muchow (Jamesville, N.Y). She was the loving mother to Matthew (Alison-predeceased), Timothy, Christopher (predeceased) and Martha Dalton (Mark Cerasano). Dell is survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Dell loved studying history and current events. She believed that education was a life-long process. There was always something new to learn; a new place to explore. She was a prolific reader of news and history. Her major project throughout her life was piecing together her family’s genealogy. She spent hundreds of hours in libraries throughout the Northeast researching and documenting her family’s history. She travelled extensively with family and friends and enjoyed cruising the seas in the family’s Grand Banks named the Maresol.

Dell was a member of the Colonel Aaron Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she held several positions. She was also a member of the Long Island Panhellenic, North Shore Long Island Alumnae Chapter of Delta Delta Delta, and an active member of Our Lady of the Isle.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all those of the Shelter Island Community who assisted Dell throughout her later years. It was with their assistance that she was able to enjoy her beloved Shelter Island home.

Reposing will be held at Dell’s Shelter Island home at 9 Merkel Lane, on Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to he Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services, Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church, or the Shelter Island Senior Citizen Foundation.

The DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.