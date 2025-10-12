Police issue weather update; Candidates Forum postponed

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Given the latest weather update, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork is postponing today’s Candidates Forum and looking at alternative dates to reschedule the event.

As of this morning, the National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for our area from noon Sunday through 8:00 PM Monday, and a High Wind Warning from noon Sunday to 6:00 PM Monday.



Expected Conditions:

– Periods of heavy rain and strong winds, with gusts possibly reaching 60 mph.

– Coastal flooding in vulnerable waterfront and low-lying areas, with 1½ to 2½ feet of inundation above ground levels possible.

– Potential road closures, downed trees and power outages.



Town Coordination & Preparedness:

– The Town’s Emergency Management Team, working closely with all Town departments, continues to coordinate with PSEG Long Island.

– PSEG has confirmed that they will staff Shelter Island overnight from Sunday into Monday to ensure a timely response to any power outages or electrical hazards that may arise.

– Residents can report outages or downed wires directly to PSEG by calling 1-800-490-0075, or by visiting the PSEG Long Island Outage Map & Reporting Portal.



Public Safety Guidance:

– Avoid nonessential travel, especially in low-lying and coastal areas.

– Do not drive through flooded roads — water depth can be deceptive.

– Secure outdoor items such as furniture, trash cans, and boats before winds intensify.

– Stay clear of shorelines, bulkheads, and docks — waves and splashover will be dangerous.

– Prepare for possible power interruptions — have flashlights, charged phones, and batteries ready.

– Monitor updates from the Town, and local weather sources throughout the storm period.



The Town will provide additional updates as conditions develop.

Please stay safe, stay informed, and check on neighbors who may need assistance.



— Shelter Island Police Department

For emergencies: Dial 911

Non-emergency: 631-749-0600