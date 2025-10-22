Shelter Islanders participate in No Kings rally: Peaceful, upbeat protest in East Hampton

Shelter Islanders joined more than 2,000 other East End residents on Saturday, Oct. 18, in East Hampton for a “No Kings” rally. (Courtesy photo)

More than a dozen Shelter Island residents joined the nearest “No Kings” rally in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 18. They were among an estimated 2,000 people, according to police, who lined Highway 27 outside East Hampton Town Hall for more than an hour.

Published reports said there were more than 2,600 rallies across the nation, with more than seven million people demonstrating against President Trump’s and the Republican Party’s policies on immigration raids, sending National Guard troops to U.S. cities, and cuts in health care.

On Long Island, according to Newsday, thousands of protesters demonstrated at more than a dozen locations.

In East Hampton, protesters waved homemade signs reading “Dump Trump!” and “Hate Won’t Make This Country Great,” as passing drivers honked and waved in support. Under a clear autumn sky, the mood was upbeat — smiling faces, raised fists, occasional chants, and the sound of horns on the highway.