Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Shirley Ann Edwards Mundy

Shirley Ann Edwards Mundy, a fierce spirit and devoted matriarch, passed away peacefully at San Simeon in Greenport on Nov. 6, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born on Jan. 12, 1934, in Greenport, she was the beloved daughter of Ida and Frank Edwards. She was pre-deceased by her five siblings — Theresa (Joe) Avona, Richard (Lenis) Edwards, Frank “Pete” (Peggy) Edwards, Jean (Alexander) Mitchell, and George Edwards — and one half-sibling, William Edwards. She is survived by two half siblings: Caroline Edwards and Suzanna Edwards Tulino.

Shirley met Jerome Mundy when he was stationed in Montauk; heir whirlwind romance led them to marry just before his deployment to Korea. Together, they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage filled with love, laughter, family and travel, including a cross-country trip with their sons in their 1974 Impala.

Shirley was a young, working mother, and still an active part of the community. She served as a Boy Scout Den Mother and a dedicated member of the Legion Auxiliary and the United Presbyterian Women.

Her lifelong career in the food industry began at 19 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and continued at Island institutions like Kraus’, Fedi’s, and Carol’s Luncheonette. In partnership with Jerry, they proudly opened and operated their own place, “The New Dan’s Pizza,” where they made memories with their extended family joining them in the kitchen and as waitresses. Later in life, her signature “Shirley’s Salads” became a highlight on many deli menus, including the Eagle Deli and IGA. Shirley prepared these dishes from memory and feel, often playfully declaring, “When I go, the recipes go with me.”

Wherever Shirley went, she was known for her no-nonsense attitude and always speaking her mind. This honesty endeared her to her deeply multi-generational family. Over the years, she lived at various times with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; was an integral babysitter for working parents; never missed a Christmas morning; and was the beloved “add-on” for family vacations.

Throughout her life she also maintained close, lifelong bonds with her siblings and with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And through the years, she remained “Mrs. Mundy” and even “Nana” to many friends of the kids in her expansive family — even long after they had all grown up and started families of their own.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband Jerome Mundy Sr., daughter-in-law Dorothy Mundy, and son Robert Mundy. She is survived by her sons Jerome Mundy Jr. and Michael Mundy; daughter-in-law Rebecca Mundy; chosen family member Laura Bailey (Ken); 11 grandchildren: Brian Mundy, Jessica (Troy) Beaver, Melissa Mundy (Jimi Rando), Sara Mundy, Erica (Ryan) Ward, Michael Z. (Shelby) Mundy, Megan Mundy, Nathan Mundy, Joey Bailey, Olivia Yeaman, and Zeb Mundy; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who will never forget her liveliness, and the vibrant spirit that defined her.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, where a Funeral Service will follow at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Shirley’s memory to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private at a later date.