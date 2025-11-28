Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Robert Jack Ruttenberg

Robert Jack Ruttenberg died in Miami, Florida on Friday, Nov. 21, at the age of 84.

Bob was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., to Morry and Berde Ruttenberg (née Schenken) on June 25, 1941. He attended Taylor Allderdice High School and graduated from Penn State University in 1963. He went on to earn a Master’s degree in Communications from University of Pennsylvania.

After graduating, he moved to New York City and began his career at Foote, Cone & Belding, before transitioning into the fragrance and cosmetics industry at Revlon.

In 1978, along with his business partners George Friedman and Ralph Lauren, he founded Warner Cosmetics, creating the iconic fragrances Polo, Lauren, and Chaps. The company later merged with L’Oreal, where the team developed additional landmark fragrances including Vanderbilt, Paloma Picasso, Drakkar Noir, and Armani.

In 1988, Bob and George Friedman joined forces again at The Limited where they launched Bath and Body Works and developed the fragrances and bath products for Victoria’s Secret.

Although Bob built a remarkable career in business, his family was always at the center of his life. He devoted himself to raising his three children, Julie, Alex, and Abby, and later took immense joy in his four grandchildren: Lily, Toby, Luke, and Nate. He was also a surrogate father to his three children-in-law, Joe, Sarah, and Allie.

An avid skier, motorcyclist, and lifelong reader, Bob retired in 2001 and divided his time between Shelter Island, Aspen, Colo., and Coral Gables, Fla., where he lived with his partner of 17 years, Wendy Skorman. Even in his later years, he was still carving black diamonds, riding his motorcycle, and piloting his beloved Hackercraft.

In addition to his three children, four grandchildren and three children-in-law, Bob is also survived by his older sister Diane and his twin sister Jill.

Just last month the entire family was together to celebrate Abby’s marriage to Allie where Bob danced, was lifted in the chair for the Hora, and cried with joy. It was the last time he was with his entire family and there could not have been a better send-off.