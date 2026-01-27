Shelter Island Reporter obituary: John Joseph Gereghty

John Joseph Gereghty, whom his family will always remember as a good man in the truest sense of the word, passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 26, 2025, at the age of 75, in Norwalk, Conn.

He spent his final evening surrounded by family singing carols — though, not one for many words, he probably would have preferred the quiet togetherness far more than the singing itself. John left this life, his family said, much as he left their holiday dinners: appreciative, done with the meal, up and out quick, with no long goodbyes.

Born on Nov. 6, 1950, in The Bronx, New York, to Ruth (née Davis) and James Gereghty, John was the youngest of six siblings. He grew up splitting his time between the bustling Parkchester neighborhood in The Bronx — where he excelled at basketball and baseball amid the vibrant community life of this iconic mid-century development — and the serene shores of Shelter Island, where he roamed freely with family and friends, letting his precocious spirit run wild in the Island’s open spaces, creating memories that would anchor him throughout his life.

After graduating from St. Helena’s High School in 1968, John embraced a life of honest work and physical labor. He began delivering goods throughout New York City’s five boroughs for Fortunato Delivery, a role that suited his steady, dependable nature. Later, after moving to Long Island, he found his true calling when he joined the Uniondale Fire Department. It was here that John discovered deep purpose and passion, serving his community with quiet dedication, always ready to step up when needed.

Above all else, John was a devoted son, brother, and uncle who prioritized family without fanfare or unrealistic expectations. He didn’t need grand gestures to show his love; he simply showed up. More often than not, he literally was there — as trusted family driver, reliable and steady, ensuring everyone got where they needed to go safely. His sister Ruthanne still recalls how John would walk her to the train downtown and wait with her every time she left, a small act of protection in the streets of 1970s New York that she came to appreciate as his instinctive way of safeguarding those he loved.

John found joy in life’s simplest pleasures: a round of golf topped the list, offering him peaceful hours on the course where he could unwind and enjoy the quiet rhythm of the game. He lived without pretense, content with what mattered most: being present for the people who mattered most.

He is survived by his loving siblings Jane, Ruthanne, Eileen, Kathleen, and James; his eight nieces and nephews; and his 18 grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of whom carry forward the warmth of his quiet devotion. Though predeceased by his parents, Ruth and James, his family said they take comfort knowing he was welcomed home by them. He waited until after a good Christmas with the family before passing, just two days before his mother’s birthday, perhaps so she could celebrate with him once again.

John’s impact was anything but small, his family said, teaching them the profound strength in reliability, the beauty of simple presence, and the quiet power of a life lived with genuine goodness. Though he preferred to keep things uncomplicated, his legacy of love and steadfastness will endure in every family gathering, every safe journey home, and every moment they choose to simply be there for one another.

A Mass in his name was held on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Our Lady of the Isle Church. A Celebration of Life will follow in the summer, with details to be shared.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Uniondale Fire Department (uniondalefd.org) in his name, honoring the passion and purpose he found in service to others.