Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: March 11, 2026

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 2, 2026.

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• Altamira LLC to Alta Mira Trust, 3 Bayview Avenue (700-6-1-7.003) (R) $3,579,7000

• Adam True to 23 Brander LLC, 23 Brander Parkway (700-21-1-80) (R) $1,800,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Maria & Charles Cinone to Louise & Christian Moretto, 95 Linda Lane West (600-16-2-2) (R) $750,000

• Harvey & Marcia Hiller to Gerard Insall, 517 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-107) (R) $825,000

• Gilmer Paiz & Conrado DeLaCruz to Branden Ceckowski & Corinne Kindya, 320 Williams Way South (600-61-1-3.057) (R) $780,000

• Daniel & Shannon Teresky to Nicholas Melhado & Nicole Smith, 106 Williams Way South (600-61-1-3.084) (R) $630,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Charlotte Droeger to Richard Rosenthal & Karen Sonet-Rosenthal, 640 Strohson Road (1000-103-10-22.001) (R) $2,500,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Thomas Rattler to LZF Farms LLC, 67925 North Road (1000-33-3-19.019) (V) $790,000

• Peter Cuneo & Zoe Loomis to Plan B Capital LLC, 470 Westwood Lane (1000-33-2-14) (R) $700,000

• William Kempner to Francis McNally, 14 Crescent Beach Road (1000-38.01-1-14) (R) $425,000

LAUREL (11948)

• 1400 Aldrich Lane LLC to Andrew Walters & Heather Hakola, 1400 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-1-2.013) (R) $750,000

• Carla Pellegrino to Richard Kennan, 5225 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-1-12) (R) $730,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Solution East LLC to 625 Park Mattituck LLC, 625 Park Avenue (1000-123-1-6) (R) $3,250,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Gail Cohan & Nancy Goldstein to Shawn & Caroline Schestag, 944 Youngs Road (1000-18-2-16.019) (R) $900,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 153 Herricks LLC to Lesia & Ihor Klymak, 360 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-4-51.002) (R) $790,000

• Town of Riverhead to 201 Toto LLC, 201 Howell Avenue (600-127-4-34.001) (C) $525,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Howard Eilenberg to Matthew & Michelle Morrissey, 800 Goose Creek Lane (1000-78-8-1) (R) $1,250,000

• Robin Yannotti to Thomas Murphy & Maria Abruzzese, 6815 Soundview Avenue (1000-59-6-1) (R) $975,000

• Maria Haig to Janusz & Agnieszka Czeladko, 900 Cedar Drive (1000-78-9-3) (R) $650,000

• Estate of Regina Colardi to Bradley Mellas, 550 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-8-16) (R) $599,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Scott & Sabrina Savoia to John & Patricia Mannara, 2 Joshua Court (600-75.01-2-1) (R) $765,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)