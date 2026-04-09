Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Anne Lloyd Vaughan

Anne Lloyd Vaughan, 85, of Sheridan, Wyo., formerly of Shelter Island, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with her loved ones by her side.

Anne was born in Richmond, Va. on March 26, 1940. She was the first of four children born to William Samual Lloyd and Barbara Anderson Lloyd, and grew up in Powhatan County, Va, just across the James River from Goochland Courthouse.

Anne attended Hollins College in Roanoke, Va., and received a Masters Degree in Speech Pathology from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Anne and Edwin Darracott Vaughan Jr. married at Grace Episcopal Church in Goochland Courthouse and had two children, Edwin Darracott Vaughan III and Barbara Anderson Vaughan. Anne and Darracott were married for 54 years until Darracott’s death in 2016.

Anne and the family moved from Virginia to New York, N.Y. in 1977. Anne and Darracott divided time between their home in Manhattan and their home-away-from-home on Shelter Island. Anne and Darracott moved to Sheridan, Wyo. in 2010 into the house they built on Eaglestone Ranch in Big Horn.

Anne had a dedicated life of service to her church and community, including volunteering at her children’s schools and as a Girl Scout leader, and for many years as a volunteer surveyor for the Heath and Hospitals Corporation in New York City. After moving to Wyoming, Anne was very engaged with the Sheridan community and filled many volunteer and board roles, including at the Wyo Theater, the Big Horn Lions Club, The Brinton Museum, and St. Peters Episcopal Church. In addition to being a giving member to her community, Anne will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her son, Edwin, daughter, Barbara, her grandchildren, Virginia, Grace, and Ridley, her sisters Brenda Anderson and Elizabeth Kornegay, bother William Lloyd, and nephew Randolph Anderson.

A Service will be held at Sheridan’s St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 10 a.m.. Following the service, a reception will be held in the St. Peter’s Episcopal Reception Hall.

Interment will take place in the Juniper Heights section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.

Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com/

Champion Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.