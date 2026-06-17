Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 17, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Klever R. Penaloza Lazo of Sag Harbor was ticketed on June 5 for speeding on North Cartwright Road, 49 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

On June 8, Eugenio Pineda Avila received a summons on School Street for permitting unlicensed operation.

Frederick J. Ivers III of Chatham, N.J. was ticketed on June 8 for failure to stop at a stop sign on New York Avenue.

On June 9, Jessie E. King of New York City received a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Rosario Naimo of Miller Place was ticketed on South Ferry Road for a dirty or covered license plate on June 11.

Vivar A. Mauricio of Corona was ticketed for camping on Bootleggers Beach on June 6.

Eight parking tickets were issued this week.

ACCIDENTS

A parked car at the South Ferry owned by Stephen Harvey of Shelter Island was struck by a vehicle driven by Nina M. Vondeesten of Shelter Island on June 8. Damage exceeded $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

An Environmental Conservation Law (ECL) check was conducted at Hiberry Lane on June 6; nine people were fishing with no violations.

Responding to a call from Sag Harbor Harbormaster about reckless tubing in the South Ferry area, an officer observed no violations but issued a warning to the operator about not having a safe boating certificate. A vessel was stopped in Dering Harbor for failure to display registration on June 7 and a warning issued. Safety inspections were conducted for both vessels.

An abandoned vehicle was discovered during an ECL check on Silver Beach on June 7. An officer confirmed ownership for floating docks that were found beached in Cartwright on June 8. Floating docks found in Mashomack on June 9 were removed to the impound yard.

OTHER REPORTS

Radar enforcement was conducted in Cartwright on June 5; an extra radar enforcement patrol was requested for St. Mary’s Road on June 9 and conducted on June 10 in response to reports of speeding vehicles.

In response to an inquiry on June 5, a driver was advised that his license was revoked. An attempted real estate scam in South Ferry Hills was reported that day.

A caller reported a suspicious male walking around a Ram Island Property on June 5, claiming to be the owner. Illegal dumping of cement on the ground at a Center location was reported on June 6.

On June 6, officers had parked vehicles cleared from Heights and West Neck roadways and deployed cones and No Parking tape. A petit larceny was reported in the Center on June 8. A verbal domestic dispute was reported on June 8. Fallen trees were reported on June 6; low hanging wire on June 9.

A gravestone knocked over in the Center was reported on June 8; it may have been accidentally moved by a landscaper. An extra patrol of a property on the market was requested on June 8. Police advised a person to leave a Silver Beach premises on June 9. An officer discussed a property line dispute with two parties on June 9 and referred them to the Building Department.

A person who knocked on a door in Cartwright on June 9 was advised not to return. “Lunch with a Police Officer” was conducted with the 2nd grade on June 10. A check fraud was reported June 10; a credit card fraud on the 11th.

Monthly state documentation was submitted on June 8. In other reports: officers conducted school crossings; completed court duty; provided lift assists; and responded to noise complaints.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

After the release of a raccoon from a trap in the parking lot of Mashomack Preserve was reported on June 5, the subject was advised that releasing any animal from a trap in another location is a violation of the Environmental Conservation Law. He stated that he would not do so again. An injured raccoon was euthanized that day.

The Animal Control Officer warned owners of six dogs on Crescent Beach on June 7 of the Town Code; one owner claimed to have a service dog.

Multiple dogs were reported on Crescent Beach on June 8; it was determined the Town Board had issued a special permit for a photo shoot. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

A general alarm was activated in West Neck on June 5; it was caused by leaking water pipes in the attic. A smoke alarm activation in West Neck on June 6 was determined by Shelter Island Fire Department to be a false alarm caused by vaping in a bathroom. An officer responded to a smoke alarm activation in the Center on June 9; it was caused by cooking. A garage alarm activation in Ram Island on June 9 was reported to the caretaker.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to cases on June 6, 7, 8 (2), 9 (2), and 11.

Five persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment. One person was transported to Stony Brook Hospital. One person did not require transport.