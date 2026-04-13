Star pianist to perform on Saturday, April 18

Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner will perform April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, courtesy of Shelter Island Friends of Music. (Courtesy photo)

Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner will perform on Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, courtesy of Shelter Island Friends of Music.

Mr. Sánchez-Werner returns in this free concert, following memorable appearances in February 2023 and September 2024, and his program will feature works by Debussy, J.S. Bach, Frederic Rzewski, and Schumann. A reception with the artist will follow the performance.

Described as “a gifted virtuoso” (San Francisco Chronicle) with “mesmerizing artistry and extraordinary ability to communicate” (The Post-Standard), Mr. Sánchez-Werner is widely recognized for performances that combine poetic sensitivity with electrifying intensity.

Winner of First Prize at the Concert Artists Guild International Competition and a Gilmore Young Artist, he has emerged as one of the most compelling pianists of his generation, with a career spanning major stages across the globe. His international appearances include performances at the Royal Concertgebouw in The Netherlands, the Louvre in Paris, Smetana Hall in Prague, and leading festivals such as Verbier and the Gijón International Piano Festival. In the United States, he has performed at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, among many others.

Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner has also performed at the White House and the Kennedy Center for Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as for international leaders including President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Deeply committed to humanitarian work, he received the Atlantic Council’s Young Global Citizen Award, recognizing his dedication to social action through music in such countries as Iraq, Rwanda, France, Canada, and the United States.

An accomplished chamber musician, Mr. Sánchez-Werner has collaborated with leading artists including Renée Fleming, Eric Owens, and Richard O’Neill, and has been featured by major media outlets including The New York Times, CBS, PBS, NPR, CNN International, and The Wall Street Journal.

Admission is free, and voluntary donations are appreciated to support future concerts. For more information, please visit sifriendsofmusic.org.