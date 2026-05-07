Shelter Island full obituary: Frederick J. Buonocore

Frederick J. “Fred” Buonocore of Shelter Island, and formerly of East Williston, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2026. He was 85 years old.

Fred was born on Sept. 25, 1940 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Julia (née Caccavo) and Luke Buonocore. He was the eldest of three children. He graduated from St. Paul’s School in Garden City, N.Y. From there he attended C.W. Post College and attained his Bachelor’s Degree.

On Aug. 3, 1963, at St. Mary’s Church in Roslyn, N.Y., he married the love of his life Joan (née DiPrima) Buonocore. They raised two daughters. He built his home on Shelter Island in 2002, and together, he and Joan moved into their home full-time in 2009. In his professional career, among other industry leadership roles, he was the President of Blue Ridge Home Fashions, a prominent global manufacturer and wholesaler of down and feather bedding.

After retirement, he established Bella Alba Wood Art, where he designed and turned bespoke wood and acrylic sculptures, vessels and urns. He would say that each piece “spoke to him” and it was his job to respect and transform the wood into cherished keepsakes. The Shelter Island Library featured his work, where he happily shared his wood-turning techniques at a recent library lecture.

Fred was also a member of the Long Island Orchid Society through which he curated an indoor and outdoor greenhouse with hundreds of rare and exotic orchids. Always learning, always exploring, always sharing, Fred was a member of the prestigious Artists of Shelter Island (ARTSI) where he was one of 10 featured artists at its Annual Open Studio Tour.

He was also a member of the Long Island Wood Turners Association, where he routinely shared his work and enthusiastically attended lectures with dear friends. An active member of the Sewanhaka Sail & Power Squadron, he and Joan traveled by boat up the eastern coast of the United States each summer.

As a past President of the Hay Beach Civic Association, he organized a summer street fair with dunk tank included! Fred also volunteered through Our Lady of the Isle Church with the St. Joseph Guild, and was a life member of the Phi Beta Kappa Fraternity. Living on Shelter Island brought him inspiration and joy that he eagerly shared with others.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother John Buonocore, Fred is survived by his wife Joan; daughters Dawn Noel Atlas of Manhasset, N.Y. and Paige Ann Buonocore of Rye Brook, N.Y.; and grandchildren Morgan Julia Atlas, Matthew Harrison Atlas and Grier Siena Gidez.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 10:30 a.m at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital stjude.org/contact-us.html — would be appreciated.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.