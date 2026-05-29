House Tour reveals Shelter Island history

(Credit: Reporter File photo)

Step inside Shelter Island’s history on Saturday, June 6, when five extraordinary private homes open their doors for the annual House Tour from 1:30 to 6 p.m., sponsored by the Shelter Island History Museum. Spanning centuries of Island life, the homes reveal how historic architecture has been thoughtfully preserved while being beautifully adapted for modern living.

One is a rare former Methodist camp cottage located along the storied “Willow Walk,” the pedestrian path, that once stretched from today’s North Ferry office to Chequit Park. The Willow Walk remains one of the charming pedestrian paths that exemplify the naturalistic, park-like layout that made Shelter Island Heights one of the best preserved 19th-century planned communities in the country.

The original Heights plan was created by renowned landscape architect Robert Morris Copeland. In 1872, Copeland’s design paved the way for Shelter Island’s transformation from a wild and remote island to a full-fledged summer retreat.

The earliest homes on the tour showcase pre–Civil War “heavy timber” construction, offering visitors a glimpse into the craftsmanship and endurance of 18th- and 19th-century building traditions. Additionally, the tour incorporates two post-Revolution homes, highlighting the refinement that flourished as Shelter Island moved into the prosperous late Victorian era.

This year’s ticket includes admission to all five historic homes, as well as entry to the Museum’s special 250th anniversary exhibit, “Havens House: Witness the American Revolution,” and opening reception with silent auction, raffle items and culinary bites catered by The Pridwin.

Tickets are available online by visiting ShelterIslandhistorymuseum.org or at the History Museum Havens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, May 30 and June 6.