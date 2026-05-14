Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 14, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, MAY 16

StoryCraft, 10:30 a.m., Library. (Ages 2 – 5) Story, songs and crafts.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

Storytime, 10 – 11 a.m., Library. (Ages 0 – 4) Join Ms. Mary for a fun story time where she will read new books and old favorites.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Teen Movie, 4:15 p.m., 13+ Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Library.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Write Your Own Story, 1 – 3 p.m., Senior Center. With Joanne Sherman.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 25 Smith Street.

Mashomack Preserve, 10 -11a.m., Volunteer Spring Social. Come learn about opportunities for teens and adults.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

School Budget Vote, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Shelter Island School Gymnasium. Absentee ballots can be requested and filled out in advance at the school.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases, 12 p.m., Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Councilwoman Hanley’s Office Hours, Thursday, May 14, 5 – 7 p.m.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, May 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Councilwoman Hanley’s Office Hours, Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, Monday, May 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, May 18, 2 – 4 p.m.

Board of Assessment Review Grievance Day, Tuesday, May 19, Session 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Session 2: 7 – 9 p.m.

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, May 20, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m