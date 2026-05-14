Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 14, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.silibrary.org
Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, MAY 16
StoryCraft, 10:30 a.m., Library. (Ages 2 – 5) Story, songs and crafts.
TUESDAY, MAY 19
Storytime, 10 – 11 a.m., Library. (Ages 0 – 4) Join Ms. Mary for a fun story time where she will read new books and old favorites.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
Teen Movie, 4:15 p.m., 13+ Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Library.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, MAY 14
Write Your Own Story, 1 – 3 p.m., Senior Center. With Joanne Sherman.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 25 Smith Street.
Mashomack Preserve, 10 -11a.m., Volunteer Spring Social. Come learn about opportunities for teens and adults.
TUESDAY, MAY 19
School Budget Vote, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Shelter Island School Gymnasium. Absentee ballots can be requested and filled out in advance at the school.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases, 12 p.m., Zoom. Register at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Councilwoman Hanley’s Office Hours, Thursday, May 14, 5 – 7 p.m.
Community Housing Board, Thursday, May 14, 7 – 9 p.m.
Councilwoman Hanley’s Office Hours, Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Town Board Meeting, Monday, May 18, 6 – 9 p.m.
Water Advisory Committee, Monday, May 18, 2 – 4 p.m.
Board of Assessment Review Grievance Day, Tuesday, May 19, Session 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Session 2: 7 – 9 p.m.
ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, May 20, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Green Options Committee, Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m