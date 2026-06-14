Honoring an indispensable Island organization: EMS gala focused on those who answer the call

Five who make the Island’s EMS run. From left, Squad Lieutenant Kate Davidson, Asst. Squad Chief AnnMarie Seddio, Squad Chief Mark Kanarvogel, Secretary and Volunteer of the Year Donna Clark, and Squad Captian Catherine Rasmussen at the 2026 EMS Dinner hosted by the Shelter Island Yacht Club. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Father Charles McCarron, pastor of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, in his invocation at the Emergency Medial Services agency’s gala dinner on June 11, summed up what the volunteers mean to Shelter Island. Noting that they serve an Island community reached only by ferries, Father McCarron praised the volunteers “as a bridge, a bridge between fear and hope.”

That is realized in statistics: According to EMS Director Jack Thilberg, the volunteers have answered the call 128 times so far in 2026; responded to 383 emergencies in 2025; and 439 in 2024.

But it was recognized during the evening that cold numbers can often obscure the service given to community, which is realized more in the volunteers’ professionalism, prompt attention to those in distress, and a calm manner that helps those they serve onto that bridge between fear and hope.

The dinner and award ceremony, held at the Shelter Island Yacht Club, included guests from all of the Town’s institutions, from Town government, the Police, Fire and Highway departments, and special invited guests, such as members of the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation — Chairman James Preston, Treasurer Sam Case, Assistant Treasurer Annmarie Seddio and Secretary Heather Fondura. Joyce Bausman and her husband Ed were in attendance as well as Honorary Lifetime Members Phil Power, Mr. Preston and Judy Sherman.

Nineteen volunteers were singled out for answering the call on at least 10% of emergencies, with EMS Chief Mark Kanarvogel topping all of his fellow volunteers by responding 93% of the time.

Kristina-Li Neknez-Dalton was named EMT of the Year, Alex Molina as Driver of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year honors went to Donna Clark.

Director Thilberg noted that Ms. Clark has been “the driving force behind one of our most meaningful initiatives: the creation of our Junior Member Program.” (The Reporter will have a story on this program in an upcoming issue.) “What began as an idea has become a thriving pipeline for the next generation of EMS providers — because Donna believed in it, built it, and continues to lead it with passion and purpose,” the director said. “As the Junior Member Program Coordinator, she mentors, teaches, and inspires young people who will one day serve this community just as she has.”

But Ms. Clark’s commitment to the community goes deeper, the director said. “She attends inventory meetings, participates in agency trainings, and maintains her ability to assist on medical calls whenever needed.” He praised her for ensuring that “the small things get done, the big things stay on track … your dedication has strengthened this agency. Your leadership has shaped its future. And your commitment has set a standard for all.”

Accepting the Volunteer of the Year award, Ms. Clark received the greatest response of an evening filled with applause, as an indispensable organization was recognized by a grateful community.