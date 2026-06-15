Community Housing Board seeks advice from consultant on affordable units

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

When the Community Housing Board (CHB) began its planning of the 10 affordable units that they hope to see ground-breaking by this fall, they reached out to groups of people to get input about what they thought was needed on the Island.

While they gathered a lot of useful anecdotal information, the questions came back frequently about how much housing the CHB thought would be needed and who would get it?

Before embarking on plans for the next affordable housing units, the CHB thought it wise to get a professional assessment of the Town’s needs. They know the 10 units, the first developed on the Island since the mid-1990s, won’t be enough. But this time, thanks to some grant money, the committee has engaged a team from Nelson Pope Voorhis — the Melville environmental planning and land use consultancy — to conduct a professional study.

The firm has developed a draft of a survey the CHB is reviewing and will discuss with the Town Board for changes its members may wish to make before it’s ready to submit a final copy for input from the public.

Once it’s ready, which could be within days, the public will be advised and the survey will be available on the website; copies will be available at Town Hall for those who prefer to take the survey without using a computer. The survey will be augmented by other efforts to gain an understanding of public attitudes about the next round of affordables.

Whether you favor affordable housing or not, and whether you would contemplate competing for any of the first residences that will soon be under construction, the Town Board and CHB members want to hear from as many people as possible when the survey is available. Responses can be anonymous.

Accessory Dwelling Units

The Accessory Dwelling Unit program now has openings for three additional people interested in applying for grants to construct rental units on their property, Community Housing Board Chairman Bran Dougherty-Johnson announced at the committee’s June 11 meeting.

Last month there was a single opening, but since then, one applicant decided it was going to cost more than the grant, limited to $125,000, and while there could be some low-cost loans, the applicant opted to abandon the project.

A second person in the process started work on a project before Community Development Long Island (CDLI) had completed the work attendant to final approval of the grant, resulting in being dropped from the project.

The third grant has been available all along. CDLI coordinates the New York State program in this area.

A recent informational forum for potential applicants sponsored by the Island’s Community Housing Board with a CDLI representative was held both in person and online so those interested could learn more about the program and ask questions. That session was taped and is available on the Town website, Mr. Dougherty-Johnson said.

Although those developing the rental units are not required to rent them at affordable housing limits, a number have said they will be doing so.

Anyone who would like to explore the possibility of receiving a grant to provide an ADU can find information on the Town website and can reach out to members of the Community Housing Board to learn more about the opportunity while the grants are still available.