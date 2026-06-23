Committee seeks more Center water testing: Concern is ‘Forever Chemicals’

(Courtesy photo)

Efforts to identify enough property owners in parts of the Center triangle to agree to additional water testing have moved more slowly than hoped.

As of last week, the Water Advisory Committee (WAC) at its June 15 meeting had 47 homeowners signed up for the more extensive water testing than occurred when testing was solely concentrating on nitrates.

The aim continues to offer the testing to 100 people with the understanding they would have to pay $100 initially, but would have that cost reimbursed once the Suffolk County Department of Health Services confirmed the testing had been completed.

As with the initial water testing, full results would be given to the property owners while the Town would get data that identified only the area, not specific addresses.

The aim of the new testing planned is to focus on PFAs and PFOs — those man-made chemicals that are contained in many household and personal products. Those are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t just disappear. People need to know if concentrations are found in their well water and they are thus consuming those chemicals in their drinking water, WAC Chairman Andrew Chapman said.

Town Engineer Joe Finora initially identified property owners in three zones. Responses have varied from some willing to participate to others who said despite the reimbursement of costs, they balked at laying out $100 to pay out for their testing.

The effort continues to secure willingness from additional property owners to join those who have agreed to participate in the new testing.

The discussion at the committee’s meeting veered to another water-related topic: Should landlords of rental properties be required to have their water tested and to remediate any problems that could be affecting the health of their tenants?

Mr. Chapman said he would like to encourage landlords to make their views known about being required to test the water quality in wells serving tenants.