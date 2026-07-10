Shelter Island Community Calendar: July 10, 2026

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Mashomack Fireflies, 7:30 – 9 p.m., Walk in the meadows using hand nets to get a close-up view of “nature’s fireworks.” All ages welcome.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

Mashomack Dragonfly Field Day, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Parent or guardian req. Guided along Bass Creek, use nets to capture and observe before releasing.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Basket Weaving, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $60, at History Museum. Registration required.

Bucks Game, 5 p.m., Fiske Field. Southampton Breakers.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

George Washington Cake Presentation, 4 p.m. Community Center lawn.

Fireworks Fundraiser, 5 p.m., SALT, featuring The Realm.

Bucks Game, 5 p.m., Fiske Field.

Works in Progress, 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program students perform free concerts in the tent.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fresh foods, flowers, crafts, music on the grounds of the History Museum.

Works in Progress, 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program students perform free concerts in the tent.

Shelter Island Fireworks, Dusk, Crescent Beach.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

Culper Spy Ring, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Presentation by Bill Bleyer at History Museum.

Music at Rams Head, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow.

MONDAY, JULY 13

CAST Food Van, 2 to 6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Ln.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

Mashomack Shellfish Paddle, 3 – 5 p.m., Paddle in Log Cabin Creek, guided by Kate Rossi-Snook. All gear provided. Adults only. Sign up at nature.org/nyevents

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board, Thursday, July 9, 7 – 8 p.m.

Health & Wellness Committee, Friday, July 10, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Board, Monday, July 13, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

WMAC, Monday, July 13, 6 – 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, July 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, July 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Bd of Trustees Meeting, Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m.