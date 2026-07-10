Shelter Island Community Calendar: July 10, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.
Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, JULY 10
Mashomack Fireflies, 7:30 – 9 p.m., Walk in the meadows using hand nets to get a close-up view of “nature’s fireworks.” All ages welcome.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
Mashomack Dragonfly Field Day, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Parent or guardian req. Guided along Bass Creek, use nets to capture and observe before releasing.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, JULY 9
Basket Weaving, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $60, at History Museum. Registration required.
Bucks Game, 5 p.m., Fiske Field. Southampton Breakers.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
George Washington Cake Presentation, 4 p.m. Community Center lawn.
Fireworks Fundraiser, 5 p.m., SALT, featuring The Realm.
Bucks Game, 5 p.m., Fiske Field.
Works in Progress, 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program students perform free concerts in the tent.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fresh foods, flowers, crafts, music on the grounds of the History Museum.
Works in Progress, 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program students perform free concerts in the tent.
Shelter Island Fireworks, Dusk, Crescent Beach.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
Culper Spy Ring, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Presentation by Bill Bleyer at History Museum.
Music at Rams Head, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow.
MONDAY, JULY 13
CAST Food Van, 2 to 6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Ln.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
Mashomack Shellfish Paddle, 3 – 5 p.m., Paddle in Log Cabin Creek, guided by Kate Rossi-Snook. All gear provided. Adults only. Sign up at nature.org/nyevents
TOWN MEETINGS
Community Housing Board, Thursday, July 9, 7 – 8 p.m.
Health & Wellness Committee, Friday, July 10, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Community Preservation Fund Board, Monday, July 13, 8:30 – 10 a.m.
WMAC, Monday, July 13, 6 – 7 p.m.
Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, July 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Planning Board, Tuesday, July 14, 7 – 9 p.m.
Green Options Committee, Thursday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Bd of Trustees Meeting, Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m.