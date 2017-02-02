What’s Happening: February 2, 2017

SUPER BOWL AT THE LEGION

Super Bowl 51 takes place this Sunday in Houston, Texas where the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons.

Island football fans are invited to a Super Bowl Party at the American Legion to watch the game on Sunday, February 5 at 5:30 p.m. The Legion’s three televisions will all be tuned to the game, the bar will be open and food offerings will include heros, wings and dips. Admission is $10 and all are welcome.

INSPIRATIONAL SINGING

Linda Bonaccorso will lead “Songs of Faith and Inspiration,” an afternoon of contemporary Christian music, gospel and hymns. The music takes place on Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, call (631) 749-0805.

PAPER AND SCISSORS ROCK

Scherenschnitte is the art of cutting paper into decorative designs. The word is German for “scissors cut.” On Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m., Rachel Foster will lead a workshop on the delicate art of scherenschnitte — and participants will come away with an elegant creation. Registration is required. Call the library at (631) 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETS

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club meets at noon on Tuesday, February 7 in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker will be Laurie Fanelli, R.N., M.A., psychiatric nurse practitioner and Senior Center director, who will speak on “Why the old concept of the ‘little old ladies’ has been smashed.” All are welcome. Bring a donation for the Food Pantry.

CALLING ALL CREATIVE TYPES

Do you like to dabble with a little paint on canvas now and then? How about creating a masterpiece and enjoying a glass of wine as you work?

On Friday, February 10, a Shelter Island Paint Night will be held at the main firehouse in the Center to benefit the upcoming Shelter Island School trip to Cadiz, Spain. The students will travel to Spain in July. The cost of the fundraising evening is $50 per person, which includes appetizers, wine and all painting supplies.

At the end of the evening, participants will go home with a completed artwork. No experience is necessary. To reserve a place at the easel, email laura.mayo@shelterisland.k12.ny.us or janine.mahoney@shelterisland.k12.ny.us. You can also reserve by calling the school at (631) 749-0302, extension 110 or 133.

Across the Moat

‘THE MONEY SHOT’

Now through February 5, Center Stage at the Southampton Cultural Center offers a production of Neil LaBute’s play, “The Money Shot.” Directed by Joan Lyons, the play centers on Karen and Steve, two glamorous L.A. movie stars with one thing in common — desperation.

It’s been years since either one’s had a hit, but their upcoming movie by a hot-shot director could change that. The night before filming a controversial scene, Karen and Steve meet with their spouses in order to make an important decision: How far will they let themselves go in front of the camera in order to keep from slipping further down the Hollywood food chain?

Performances of “The Money Shot” are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through February 5. Tickets are $22. The Southampton Cultural Center is located at 25 Pond Lane in Southampton. A dinner and theater package is available for $59. It includes a three-course dinner at the Plaza Café (61 Hill Street, Southampton) and a ticket to the play.

To reserve, call (631) 287-4377 or visit scc-arts.org.

VERDI’S ‘NABUCCO’

Guild Hall in East Hampton presents another installment of The Met: Live on Saturday, February 4 at 1 p.m.

This time, it’s Verdi’s “Nabucco” and the legendary Plácido Domingo brings a new baritone role to the Met under the baton of his longtime collaborator James Levine. Liudmyla Monastyrska portrays Abigaille, the warrior woman determined to rule empires, and Jamie Barton is the heroic Fenena. Dmitri Belosselskiy is the stentorian voice of the oppressed Hebrew people.

Tickets are $22, available at guildhall.org. Call (631) 324-4050 to purchase by phone. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton.

LEGENDS OF ROCK RETURNS

Bay Street Theater has announced that Joe Lauro will be hosting all new “Legends of Rock” films at the Sag Harbor venue on Fridays, February 10 and March 10 at 8 p.m.

The “Legends” programs include rare and iconic filmed performances by icons of rock ‘n’ roll, jazz and blues. Past segments have included rare clips of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, Sex Pistols, David Bowie and many others.

Music fans can expect to see a new program on both dates, celebrating the diversity and passion that is American music. They will be hosted by film historian Joe Lauro, owner of Historic Films Archive, which is dedicated to the re-discovery and preservation of all forms of American entertainment on film and video tape. Historic Films has provided film clips to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Martin Scorsese (for his “Blues” and “Bob Dylan” projects), American Idol and the Grammy Awards, among others.

Tickets are $15 online at baystreet.org or by calling (631) 725-9500.

‘ALMOST, MAINE’

This is the last weekend for “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani which runs through February 5 at North Fork Community Theatre. “Almost, Maine” — a town so far north it’s almost in Canada — almost doesn’t exist because its residents never got around to getting organized. One winter night, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 at brownpapertickets.com/event/2598460. North Fork Community Theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck. For more information visit nfct.com or call (631) 298-4500.

SOLOS, DUETS AND TRIOS

The Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library will offer “Solos, Duets and Trios” on Sunday, February 5, at 3 p.m. Duo Celesti, with Song-a Cho on violin and Chris Shaughnessy on viola, will be joined by Chinese-born pianist Fan Yang, who entered the Shanghai Conservatory at age 10 and has since received multiple awards.

The concert takes place at the Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Cooper’s Farm Road, Southampton. A reception will follow. There is no charge. Register at myrml.org or call (631) 283-0774, extension 523.

