Kids stuff: June 27, 2019

The Reporter provides a weekly list of local kid-friendly programs that will get your little ones out of your hair and into the world. Here are some of our favorites this week.

Yay for roller skates! The Greenport American Legion hosts all ages roller skating on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission: $5; skate rental, $5. greenportamericanlegion.org.

The Perlman Music Program offers its faculty concert on Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. Bring a beach chair and/or blanket. Then on Friday, July 5, PMP offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Do your kids love cars and trucks? The Seventh Annual Antique & Classic Car Show presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Volunteer Fire Department returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the corner of Burns and Cartwright Roads. The event features vintage, historical, rare collectible cars and fire trucks along with food, drinks, prizes and fun for the whole family. Admission: Adults, $10; children, $5; free under 6. Rain date is June 30. ​Questions? Email: [email protected]

Kids love libraries, and the Shelter Island Library sure can keep ‘em busy. Marble Madness is offered on Monday, July 1, at 2 p.m. Kids will have a blast building marble mazes out of tracks, pipes and the everyday objects around them. The only limit is their imagination. Kids can create patriotic-colored sand jars on Tuesday, July 2, at 2 p.m. Register at the Youth Service desk. Sensory exploration takes place on Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. Kids need to arrived dressed for a mess and will spend time playing in multiple sensory and tactile stations. Details: (631) 749-0042.

Come muddle in the marsh with Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 5. Ages 4 and up can discover why salt marshes smell like rotten eggs and explore the wonders of this habitat and why it’s called the nursery of the sea. With clam rakes and seine and crab nets guests will find marine creatures and have fun. Kids should arrive ready to get wet. (631) 749-1001.

