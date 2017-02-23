Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Andrew J. Eklund of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on North Midway Road on the afternoon of February 18 when two deer ran onto the roadway. He told police he swerved to avoid them, left the pavement and struck a tree. A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported an individual from the vehicle to Eastern Long Island Hospital for a chest injury. Police later ticketed Mr. Eklund for being an unlicensed driver. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at greater than $1,000.

Giorgi Mamisashvilli of Shelter Island was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on the evening of February 19 when a deer ran onto the roadway striking his vehicle, causing damage in excess of $1,000.

Alyse K. Winters of Shelter Island was parking on Bridge Street on February 17 when her vehicle accidentally rubbed up against a parked vehicle owned by Ronald J. Agora of Shirley causing minor damage.

While on patrol heading southbound on Midway Road on February 18, Shelter Island Police Officer Anthony J. Rando struck a deer, which had to be dispatched due to injuries. The police vehicle suffered no damage.

SUMMONSES

During a routine radar enforcement, Oliver G. Cobb of Brooklyn was ticketed on February 18 on New York Avenue for speeding 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Christopher W. Drinkwater of Winder, Georgia was ticketed on February 19 on South Ferry Road for driving 55 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone and being an unlicensed driver.

Timothy F. Barton of Bohemia was ticketed on February 20 on Manhanset Road for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

Also last week, police issued warnings to drivers for failure to keep right, speeding, a turn signal violation, failure to stop at a stop sign, and, in two instances, for the use of handheld mobile phones. Four radar enforcement patrols yielded no violations; two distracted driving enforcements turned up no distracted drivers.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported to police for informational purposes on February 15 that he’d lost his front license plate some time in the past week.

An anonymous caller reported a disturbance vehicle on February 15, but the 911 operator was unable to get enough information to follow up and a call back to the number was unanswered. Later, police assisted in the search for a missing woman, checking her family’s West Neck summer residence and finding no indication that she had recently used the home.

Midday on February 17, a Hay Beach caller reported a car being driven erratically; police found that the driver, who had parked and gotten out of the vehicle, showed no signs of intoxication.

On February 18, a dog found at large in the Center was reunited with its owner and an injured deer in South Ferry Hills was dispatched. A Hay Beach caller asked police to check on her residence following a report from a real estate broker about gas odor; the responding officer shut off the gas tank pending the attention of a service technician.

Late that night, police responded to an automated alarm at a West Neck business; nothing appeared to be amiss and the caretaker was en route from off-Island. Later, the same alarm sounded and the caretaker reported to police the system was malfunctioning.

On February 19, a police officer on patrol and employees of the South Ferry assisted a motorist in changing a flat tire; an officer aided the transport of an injured turkey to the North Fork Animal Hospital for treatement; and police responded to a call about cars parked without permits and dogs on the beach — the officer found no violations and notified the dispatcher of off-season regulations.

A Center caller requested police assistance on February 20 to find out what was going on in a neighbor’s yard; it turned out that cesspool work was underway. The neighbor apologized for not warning the caller in advance.

Both parties in a disturbance in the Center late that night agreed to comply with police advice and no further action was taken.

Also last week an officer provided lessons in the D.A.R.E. program to 5th graders and middle schoolers.

AIDED CASES

SIEMS teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 16 and February 20, and responded to another case on the 20th.

