Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Virginia J. Gibbs of Shelter Island notified police that upon leaving an event around 11 p.m. Saturday night, she found that her car which was parked along North Ferry Road had been damaged. Apparently, a 9-foot long piece of lumber (about 1 inch by 2 inches) fell from an unknown passing vehicle and struck the rear window, the right side passenger door and the left front quarter panel. The damage was estimated to be in excess of $1,000.

SUMMONSES

A ticket was issued on North Menantic Road on April 1 to Charles J. Magill of Stuart, Florida for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Stephanie Bucalo of Shelter Island was ticketed the morning of April 2 for allowing her numerous dogs to bark continuously, causing a disturbance in violation of the Town’s noise ordinance.

Police officers also issued verbal warnings to drivers on three occasions during 10 traffic enforcement patrols last week.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller alerted police to a vehicle being driven erratically at the school during morning drop off on March 28, reporting that the driver had entered the lot in the wrong direction. An officer spoke with the driver who said it was his first time dropping his kids off and he will be more careful in the future.

Later, a Menantic caller reported another car being driven erratically but the responding officer could not locate the vehicle.

Also on March 28, a sick raccoon reported by a Tarkettle resident was dispatched; a Longview resident’s medical alert malfunctioned, calling police multiple times; and a Center landlord reported, for informational purposes, that his tenant had removed a rented item from the property.

A Center resident reported finding a hunter’s tree stand on March 29 on her property where hunting is not allowed. The responding officer removed the stand, valued at $100, to the impound lot.

Later, another Center resident reported suspicious activity at her home. The caretaker found no signs of a break-in, but the caller requested additional patrols.

Workers at a Westmoreland residence accidentally set off a heat-sensing alarm on March 30; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded and determined it was a false alarm and advised the workers put the system on standby. Later, a Longview resident complained on March 30 that a dirt bike was being used on a road there.

The responding officer located the rider and notified him, and his mother, of laws restricting the use of unregistered off-road vehicles on public highways. Also that day, an officer assisted the county sheriff’s office in serving an order of protection.

On March 31, an officer met with school personnel to discuss the D.A.R.E. program. Later, an officer placed a traffic cone at the site of road flooding.

Cancel your credit cards and place an alert on your credit report, was the advice that police gave to a Hay Beach caller who reported having been the victim of identity theft on April 2. Later, an officer turned off the lights and shut the front door of a Center building where the last person to leave had not properly secured the place.

At a Cartwright residence on April 3, a worker accidentally set off the home’s burglary alarm. The caretaker was on the scene resetting the sytem.

Also on April 3: A dinghy found in waters off West Neck was moved to the impound lot by a Bay Constable; a Shorewood caller reported a dog at large on the beach, but it was gone when police arrived; and a caller alarmed by gunshots late in the evening was assured they were from a legal deer damage hunt taking place in the Mashomack area.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 29. On April 3, a SIEMS team transported an aided case to Southampton Hospital.

