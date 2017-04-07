Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: The community comes together

Spring for Shelter Island means many things but one of the most enduring and inspirational signs of the season is the Shelter Island School play.

This annual community event was once again a smashing success last weekend with the production of “Curtains” playing to full houses The production sparked conversations in offices, shops and at the post offices about the charming, brilliantly produced and acted production.

Congratulations to the students who participated with verve and talent. But special congratulations and thanks go out to the director and driving force, John Kaasik and producer Anu Kaasik.

We’re fortunate to have the Kaasiks and their team to provide such first-rate entertainment for Island audiences. More importantly, they have given their young cast and crew guidance and a sense of accomplishment.

That achievement comes only through cooperation and hard work. The Kaasiks are invaluable members of our community who haven’t forgotten that young people need more than a basic curriculum to learn how to live. It’s a lesson learned that will stay with these students for the rest of their lives.

Two other recent events have also strengthened our community, with residents turning out to discuss a new school superintendent and the issue of affordable housing.

On the former, parents along with other residents met to voice what qualities they would like to see in the person chosen to become superintendent of schools when Leonard Skuggevik completes his contract in August.

It was heartening to see Islanders meeting with consultants hired by the school district to evaluate a replacement candidate, someone to lead the school who will not only be a qualified educator, but one who will become part of the Island at large, understanding and cherishing this unique place.

We were impressed, and we believe the consultants who will present options to the school board were as well.

The other event that brought people out to make their hometown a better place was the Community Housing Board forum, also last week. Town Hall was packed with residents exchanging ideas on how to achieve affordable housing on the Island. This is an issue that is waiting at the cross roads of the Island’s future.

If young people and working people can’t afford to live here then we are in danger of turning “our jewel of an Island into an elitist private club between two ferries,” as former Councilman Ed Brown warned when he was leaving office.

We need a mix of incomes, ages and professions here to retain the character of the Island we love and not see it become just another garden variety resort community.

Comments

comments