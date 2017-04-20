Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Jesse T. Elliott, 30, of Greenport was arrested in the Heights just before 11 p.m. on April 16 and charged with DWI and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 of 1 percent. Police report he was found sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle with the engine running in the North Ferry line. He was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Helen J. Rosenblum, who released him without bail with instructions to return to court at a later date.

Jose M. Orellana-Gallardo, 33, of Queens was arrested around 5 p.m. on April 12 in the Heights on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charges dating from last June of driving while intoxicated and being an unlicensed operator. At the time of his arrest, he was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for speeding. He was arragined in Justice Court before Judge Rosenblum, who set bail at $2,500. Mr. Orellana-Gallardo was remanded to the Suffolk County Jail pending his next court appearance.

SUMMONSES

C W Isselbacher of Medford was ticketed on March 24 on St. Mary’s Road for driving a vehicle with visibility distorted by broken glass.

Yesenia Mancia of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue on April 12 for speeding 36 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The following drivers were ticketed on North Ferry Road on April 14 for driving while using mobile phones: Sonja M. Reinholt of Greenport; Lawrence B. Kane of East Hampton; and Demetrius Lilikakis of Brooklyn.

Tina M. Arcuri of Deer Park was ticketed April 14 on Manwaring Road for texting while driving.

Police officers also issued seven warnings to drivers during “distracted driver” and other traffic enforcement exercises last week.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 11: A Menantic landlord informed police of an interaction with a tenant who was moving out; a resident reported receiving multiple unwanted phone calls; and a police were unable to find a dirt bike rider reported by a passing motorist to be doing wheelies on a Center roadway.

A bicycle rider in the Heights hit a pothole late on April 8 and was pitched from his bike. He reported the incident to police on April 11 and showed the large pothole to an officer who notified the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation for repair.

A passerby called police about an injured turkey in a Center road on April 12; the responding officer was unable to find the bird. Later, a Heights caller reported several deer caught in a fenced pool area. The deer escaped through a hole, which the responding officer blocked up to prevent further access.

A dinghy has gone missing. The owner told police on April 12 that he last saw the vessel tied up about three months ago.

On April 13: An automated burglary alarm at a Center residence was set off early in the morning, apparently by a living room motion detector; police opened an investigation into a charge of harassment related to a previous domestic dispute; a Center caller reported receiving an unwanted text message and asked additional patrols overnight; and a cat was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle on a Center road.

Late on April 13, a Shorewood resident called police to report that a CO monitor in the house had sounded. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and determined the device was faulty.

A canoe last seen on February 1 has gone missing from a Ram Island property. The owner went through the impound lot with a police officer on April 14, but the missing canoe was not there. In the Village of Dering Harbor, a dog reported lost was found and returned to its owner.

A car alarm had been going off for an hour outside Dering Harbor home on April 15 when, at a neighbor’s request, police notified the owner, who was unaware of the disturbance and shut off the alarm. Later, police were called to a Center location to resolve a dispute between two parties.

Early on April 16 a caller reported an injured deer in a Center roadway. The responding officer dispatched the animal and submitted a request to the Highway Department for removal. Later, a West Neck caller told police he found a neighbor’s dogs on his property and returned them to their home, as he has done numerous times. He worries the dogs may be injured running the road. An officer spoke with the dogs’ caretaker and advised a summons could be issued if the dogs get loose again.

Around 4 p.m. on April 16, loud music was reported coming from the basketball courts in the Center; an officer asked that the music be turned off and the person listening complied.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an early morning call on April 17 at a house in the Heights, only to find a faulty sensor had prompted the alarm. The owner was notified and called the alarm company to repair the system. Later in the Center, a loose dog prompted a complaint by a neighbor, who said there has been an on-going issue of dogs at large on his property. The dog’s owner admitted the pet had gotten loose, but just one time, and that he’d repaired the enclosure.

The caller was advised to report to police if any dogs returned to his property.

Also on April 17: PSEG was called to repair a downed service line at a Heights residence; a caller reported a possible identity theft; and an anonymous caller reported a dog at large on West Neck Road, but the responding officer could not find the dog.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 12; two cases on April 14; one on April 15; and two on April 16. A SIEMS team transported an aided case to Southampton Hospital on April 14.

Comments

comments