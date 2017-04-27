Shelter Island Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

The following drivers were ticketed on April 20: Alan W. Church of New York City on West Neck Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device; James P. Sage of Greenport on West Neck Road for operating a motor vehicle while using mobile phone; and Roy Galaday of Southold on North Ferry Road for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

Police officers also issued verbal warnings to four drivers during 13 distracted driving and radar enforcement patrols last week.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 14, a dog walker in the Center reported losing an item of property and a Shelter Island Highway Department employee reported a disabled vehicle in the West Neck area. The driver was making repairs and the highway department left absorbent to soak up oil spots in the roadway.

An automated alarm sounded around 4 a.m. at a Center ATM on April 19; the responding officer found the building to be secure.

A real estate broker notified police on April 19 that while showing a Center property a man arrived and began to go through a dumpster there, saying he was assisting the owner in cleaning out the property. An officer left a message for the owner seeking to confirm the information.

Shelter Island’s 5th and 7th graders had the sixth lesson in the D.A.R.E. program on April 19.

On April 20, a Center caller reported being harassed over social media and a passerby reported a low hanging wire in the Center; PSEG was notified.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call about smoke in the basement of a Westmoreland house on April 21. The alarm was due to a boiler misfire and a leaking fuel oil line. The fire department vented the first floor and basement.

Also on April 21, a Center caller reported suspicious activity; another Center caller reported being harassed; and police opened an investigation into a complaint from a Heights caller that a false report had been made against him and his family.

On April 22, a carbon monoxide detector activated in a Center residence; the fire department responded and found the device to be faulty.

At the request of the fire department, a police officer directed traffic while other responders attempted to corral a loose horse in the Center on April 23. The owner arrived and was able to secure the animal.

An anonymous caller reported highly intoxicated subjects arriving by ferry on Shelter Island late on April 23. An officer observed the subjects walking up the hill into the Heights.

On April 24: A caller reported items were stolen from her vehicle; another caller reported being the victim of identity theft; a police officer provided escort for a group of runners on the 10K course; a caller reported a dispute for informational purposes; and police opened a confidential investigation.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 21, two cases on April 22, and one on April 23.

