Springing back

After the rain and cold of Monday, spring is back on Shelter Island for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Today will be bright and sunny, with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the NWS. Winds will be out of the west at 9 to 11 mph.

Clouds will move in tonight, according to the NWS, with lows in the mid-50s and winds staying out of the west at around 8 mph.

Today the polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at the Shelter Island School gymnasium for the vote on the school district’s budget and Board of Education seats.

