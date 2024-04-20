Shelter Island School Honor Roll: April 20, 2024
2023-2024 School Year Quarter 3
Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients
Kat Austin * Sophie Clark * Harper Congdon * Leonardo Dougherty * Kaitlyn Gulluscio * Miguel Hermosura * Susanne Kane
Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients
Jose Frausto * Mackenzie Speece
Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients
Robert Beckwith * Betzaida Campos * Nathan Cronin * Dariana Duran Alvarado *Johanna Kaasik * Paulina Nava * Jaxson Rylott * Harrison Weslek
Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipient
Marlon Huertas Maldonado
Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients
Lexi Jernick * Elena Schack * Madison Sobejana
Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients
Elsie Mae Brigham * Harrison Clark * Lauren Gibbs *Mary Kate Labrozzi * Keili Osorio Lopez
Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients
Rosemund Hanley * Juliana Medina * Henry Springer
Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients
Cayman Morehead * Jackson Rohrer * Ari Waife
Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients
Lydia Brigham * Makayla Cronin * Eli Green * Natalie Mamasishvili *Lily Potter * Ryan Sanwald
Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients
Alexis Bartilucci * Kylie Kuhr Leonard * Nathaniel Overstreet * Liam Sobejana
Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients
Ella Fundora * Michelle Martinez * Eliza McCarthy
Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipient
Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg
Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients
Amara Cajamarca Goodale * Alice Potter
Congratulations to all!