Shelter Island School Honor Roll: April 20, 2024

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

2023-2024 School Year Quarter 3

Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients

Kat Austin * Sophie Clark * Harper Congdon * Leonardo Dougherty  * Kaitlyn Gulluscio * Miguel Hermosura * Susanne Kane

Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients

Jose Frausto * Mackenzie Speece

Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients

Robert Beckwith * Betzaida Campos * Nathan Cronin * Dariana Duran Alvarado *Johanna Kaasik * Paulina Nava * Jaxson Rylott * Harrison Weslek

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipient

Marlon Huertas Maldonado

Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients

Lexi Jernick * Elena Schack * Madison Sobejana

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

Elsie Mae Brigham * Harrison Clark * Lauren Gibbs *Mary Kate Labrozzi  * Keili Osorio Lopez

Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients

Rosemund Hanley * Juliana Medina * Henry Springer

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients

Cayman Morehead * Jackson Rohrer * Ari Waife

Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients

Lydia Brigham * Makayla Cronin * Eli Green * Natalie Mamasishvili  *Lily Potter * Ryan Sanwald

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients

Alexis Bartilucci * Kylie Kuhr Leonard * Nathaniel Overstreet  * Liam Sobejana

Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients

Ella Fundora * Michelle Martinez * Eliza McCarthy

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipient

Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg

Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients

Amara Cajamarca Goodale * Alice Potter

Congratulations to all!

