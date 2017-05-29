Schedule of events for Memorial Day on Shelter Island

Shelter Island’s Memorial Day events and ceremonies honor those who died while serving in America’s armed forces.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, observances will be presented by the American Legion and its Ladies Auxiliary, as well as the Shelter Island Fire Department and its Ladies Auxilary.

The Shelter Island Lions Club sponsors post-parade activities and food.

8:30 a.m. — Lost at Sea Ceremony, Shelter Island Heights. Marchers head down Bridge Street to Piccozzi’s Dock for the ceremonial throwing of the wreath, a 21-gun salute, and playing of the naval hymn song and taps. Gold Star Mother Chrys Kestler will toss the wreath into the water. Her son, United States Army 1st Lt. Joseph James Theinert, was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 4, 2010.

10 a.m. — The Memorial Day parade steps off from the Center firehouse travels down Route 114 to Thomas Street and loops around a second time, ending at the traffic circle in in front of the American Legion Mitchell Post 281. Joining the American Legion veterans and fire department members and their auxiliaries in the parade are local scouts and other Island groups.

10:40 a.m. — Immediately following the parade, Memorial Day ceremonies will be presented in front of the Legion Hall, including a greeting, an invocation by clergy members, and a speech by Howard Jackson, a Veteran of WWII and the Korean War, and a reading of the names of Islanders killed in action. Music will be provided by the Shelter Island School band with laying of the wreath, taps and a 21 gun salute.

11 a.m. — Refreshments follow at the Legion Hall with volunteers from the Lions Club serving up free hot dogs, hamburgers and cheeseburgers along with chips and soda. There will also be old-fashioned lawn games for children outside the hall while the Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary will be soliciting donations in exhange for poppies and American flags.

