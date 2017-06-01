Shelter Island police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Steven P. Bartilucci, 34, of Shelter Island was pulled over around 1 a.m. on May 26 on West Neck Road and arrested for DWI and aggravated DWI (operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08 of 1 percent), and ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to signal, failure to keep right and failure to stay in lane. He was held over night and arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt, who released him on $500 cash bail.

SUMMONSES

Luis G. Gutierrez of Elmhurst was ticketed May 24 on New York Avenue for speeding 42 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Ticketed for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license on May 27: C. Mazur-Weinberg of Scarsdale on South Ferry Road. Ticketed later that day: J. Cummings of Cedarhurst on North Ferry Road. Jose Vlademar of Shelter Island on North Menantic Road for insufficient/no tail lamps and being an unlicensed operator; and Derek Rubinstein of Tamarac, Florida on Jaspa Road for driving an unregistered motorcycle.

ACCIDENTS

Three accidents last week caused damage over $1,000: Anthony P. Faurgio of Brentwood was on North Ferry Road May 15 when a deer struck the driver’s side fender; Peter E. Israelson of East Hampton, on Grand Avenue May 28, caught his right rear tire on the front bumper of a parked car owned by Pamela A. Adler of Montvale, New Jersey; and Gretchen E. Madore pulled out of her North Ferry Road driveway and was struck by a vehicle driven by Amanda T. Sullivan of Mastic Beach.

There were five minor accidents: Dennis Blaszkiewicz of Shirley, while aboard a North Ferry boat May 26, had his trailer bumped by a car owned by Lauro E. Llivicurajaya of Patchogue; later, on a South Ferry boat, David Hoelzer of Shelter Island had his vehicle bumped by one driven by Julian Mejia-Toro of Houston; Dwayne O. Morris of East Hampton backed out of a parking space May 28 on Shore Road and struck a car driven by Peter Vanderbruggen of Shelter Island; later in the IGA parking lot, Bonnie Carey of Bronxville scraped an unoccupied car owned by Dalton F. Brauer of East Hampton; and on May 29 Thomas P. Cronin of Shelter Island pulled onto the grass along Ram Island Drive and struck a tree stump.

OTHER REPORTS

Numerous other reports included vandalism at a Wades Beach bathroom; dogs running loose; drivers cutting the ferry lines; people yelling late at night and other noise complaints; one boat adrift; another grounded; lost wallets and purses; and someone sleeping uninvited in an unoccupied Hay Beach house.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded when a West Neck homeowner reported a strong aroma of gas that turned out to be coming from a malfunctioning septic system.

AIDED CASES

An aided case was medevaced to Stony Brook University Hospital on May 19. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital twice on May 23, once on May 24 and once on May 26.

