Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Edward J. Bottone, 83, of Shelter Island was arrested at Police Headquarters on June 4 and charged with sexual abuse in the third degree. A teenage boy alleged he was subject to sexual contact by Mr. Bottone, according to Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg. Mr. Bottone was arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Helen J. Rosenblum, who directed him to return at a later date.

Michelle E. Buckley, 47, of Greenport was arrested on June 4 for trespass at a private residence on Shelter Island, according to Detective Thilberg. She was arraigned before Judge Rosenblum and directed to return at a later date.

In both cases, an order of protection was issued for the complainant.

On June 6, Thomas P. Ritzler, 45, of Shelter Island, was arrested on four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam, diazepam, oxycodone and zolpidem) in the seventh degree and one count of unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released on $500 station house bail and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Emmanuel Petrinolis of Southampton was stopped June 1 on North Ferry Road for driving with inadequate or no brake lights, and was ticketed for that offense and for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

Joel Sanchez of Copiague was ticketed on New York Avenue on June 2 for speeding 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Anthony P. Farugio of Shelter Island was issued a field appearance ticket on June 6 for unlawful possession of marijuana.

ACCIDENTS

Frederic D. Gurney of Shelter Island was backing up in a parking lot on School Street on June 3 when he struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle and trailer owned by Walter M. Richards of Shelter Island, causing minor damage to the trailer and body damage in excess of $1,000 to his own vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 30, officers responded to calls about a Silver Beach power outage; a loose boat; dirt bikes ridden in Long View; and an alarm in a Center residence from a faulty smoke detector.

The D.A.R.E. program graduation was held May 31 at the Shelter Island School. Later, officers returned a wallet to its owner; moved a dead raccoon from a Center road and heard a complaint about a trailer parked on private property.

Just before 2 a.m. on June 1, an officer extinguished an unattended campfire on a Ram Island beach. Later a loose dog was retrieved; there was a false burglary alarm at a Westmoreland residence and a caller complained of dogs barking.

Officers took part on June 2 in noise enforcement training. Later, Highway Superintendent Jay Card reported mischief at the Wades Beach bathhouse; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Ram Island (found to be faulty, it sounded again the next day); and the SIFD shut off power to a Center house where a broken fluorescent fixture caused smoke.

A boater requested on June 3 that the U.S. Coast Guard check the lights at buoy 15 off South Ferry. Also that day, police accepted expired flares; a traffic control vehicle that overheated was towed from Silver Beach; an officer tracked down a person who left a Center business without paying; PSEG was called to fix a damaged pole; and a West Neck caller reported people using her dock without permission.

A “Bike Boat Bike” event on June 4 prompted complaints about traffic in the Heights and on Cartwright Road. Later, an officer stopped a driver of a moped who was traveling with a child standing on the floorboard wearing an adult sized helmet — the child was driven home by the officer.

Also last week, the SIFD responded to a CO alarm in Long View; a bay constable restored a buoy in Dering Harbor to its proper location; a false fire alarm in the Heights was due to a faulty detector; a floating dock came loose and blocked access to a town dock; and a moped was reported missing from a West Neck residence.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 30 and one each on June 1 and June 2.

Comments

comments