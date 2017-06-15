Weekly Calendar: June 15 — June 24, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Chamber music master class, with Roger Tapping. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program Free. (212) 877-5045.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Chamber music workshop, “Celebration Concerts,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Twins! The Experience” with Gail Staal and Tal Schwartz, twin healers. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Mashomack 10K walk, 9 a.m. to noon. Mashomack Preserve. Bring water and a snack. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Coffee and coloring for adults, coffee, tea and refreshments provided. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Chamber music workshop, “Celebration Concerts,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

38th annual Shelter Island 10K Run, plus 5k Run/Walk and fun run for kids, 5:30 p.m. Post-race beach party. Registration and details at shelterislandrun.com.

Annual runners festival, 7 to 10 p.m. Island Boat Yard. Food trucks, beer and wine, dancing, kids fun area, games, crafts, raffles, a silent auction and more. Free entry to all runners. $10 all others. Children 14 and under free. For details, shelterislandrun.com.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Mystery Book Club, “The Cruelest Month” by Louise Penny, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Movies at the Library, “Bad Day at Black Rock,” director John Sturges 1955 film starring Spencer Tracy. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Summer Solstice solitary stroll, self-guided walks dawn to dusk at Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-4219.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Book Sale Room, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” facilitated by Becky Cole. New members welcome. 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Open House, for summer camp. 1 to 4 p.m., Camp Quinipet. Personal tours also available. Visit quinipet.org or call (631) 749-0430.

6th annual Farm to Table benefit dinner, on the grounds of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. $500 and up. To reserve, contact Courtney Wingate at [email protected]

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 16: Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory board, 6 p.m.

June 17: Village of Dering Harbor, village hall, 9 a.m.

June 19: Water Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

June 20: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

June 21: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

June 23: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Farm stand, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

