Season opens at Shelter Island Country Club

Future Shelter Island Country Club members checking out the stunning views from Goat Hill at the Club’s opening this past weekend. From left, Sloane Katta, Charlie Katta, Oscar Sheehan, Piper Surerus, and Jackson Surerus. (Credit: Brett Surerus)

Shelter Island Country Club President Linda Springer announced the opening of the season at the first meeting and party of 2024 on Sunday, May 5.

Linda also expressed a continued commitment to keep Goat Hill a source of pride for club members, public guests, and the Town of Shelter Island. She then asked for a moment of silence, which was followed by the reading of a poem to honor the memory of former club teaching pro Scott Lechmanski, who passed away in January at the age of 63.

Linda thanked Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis and department crew members for their efforts and good work on behalf of Goat Hill, and especially thanked Club Superintendent Brian Lechmanski and crew for keeping the course beautiful and well-functioning.

She then thanked Shelter Island School Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio, as well as students Evan Weslek and Nathan Sanwald and their technology teacher Chris Conrardy, for building the four new, superb picnic tables.

Rosie, the Shelter Island Country Club’s beloved mascot.(Credit: Gordon Cantley)

And thanked Kim Cannon for bringing the Club’s newest mascot, Rosie the Goat up to the Hill.

Finally, Linda introduced Jim Lang, owner and operator of the exciting new restaurant, The 1901 Grill — 631-749-5466. Jim and Head Chef Casey spoke of their pride in being associated with Goat Hill and their commitment to excellence to all who enjoy their establishment.

Important note to all members: Please present your membership card to your server before ordering insuring the 10% members’ discount.

Club Treasurer Jim Buckland reported the club had a modest 2023 profit to benefit 2024 club operations and is hoping for a strong season, which will hold membership dues and golf fees stable for 2025.

Jim also thanked members who took advantage of the “Early Bird Special” and renewed their 2024 membership before December 31, 2023.

The Pro Shop is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except for days of inclement weather. Call the Pro Shop — 631-749-0416 — on rainy days for an update.

Also, we are having a clothing sale through May 31, with racks of club apparel marked down to $20, $40, and $80. Please stop by the Pro Shop.

For 2024 the Club will hold several Special Event Tournaments, and of course the Club Championship. All tournament details will be published in future Reporter columns and on the Club’s website — shelterislandcc.org — under Course/Tournaments.

Thanks to the co-heads of the Tournament Committee, Rick Stiek and Tim Sheehan, the first tournament will be the 2 Person Scramble and will be held on May 19.

There is a $20 entrance fee for all tournaments.

Qualification for The Club Championship begins June 1 and continues through July 7. Entrance fee is $20 per person. Again, complete tournament details will be published in future Reporter columns and are available on the club’s website.

Address tournament questions to Rick or Tim by emailing [email protected].

Remember, memberships at the Shelter Island Country Club are a great value and make a great gift to that golfer in your family.