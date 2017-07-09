Ahoy, anchors away ye young salty dogs!

On June 19, a group of 14 seventh graders from Shelter Island School ferried to New London and boarded the Alabama, a 124-foot schooner built in 1928, owned by Black Dog Tall Ships. This annual trip, funded in great part by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, gives students a real world experience as members of the crew.

This year, adventures abounded!

The ship ran aground in the mouth of the Mystic River and the students were evacuated, following protocol, by the Coast Guard. SIHS graduate Jack Calabro arranged for accommodations at the Mystic Marriott,

where he serves as a manager. The kids played in the pool until 11 p.m. and were thrilled to find candy baskets, courtesy of Jack, waiting in their rooms. The following day, while the boat was assisted off of the sandbar, students explored Mystic Seaport — enthralled by the blacksmith and wowed by the planetarium. By that evening they were back aboard, tucked in their bunks below with a story from the captain. The ship set sail the following morning.

Students were up early and called up top to swab the deck. Other jobs included galley duty, rope coiling, knot tying, hoisting sails, and raising the anchor in teams with the windlass. During their free time the crew played Old Maid, Uno, Apples to Apples, Left Center Right, wrote in journals, wrote original songs, and, when anchored off of Fishers Island, jumped ship for a swim.

One wise student commented, “we are getting so much closer without our phones.”

This is one adventure that is sure to never be forgotten!

Submitted by Janine Mahoney

