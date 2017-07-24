It’s summer! Go Barefoot!

The Sylvester Manor Educational Farm continues its summer concert series with one of the most promising young bands on the Americana scene, The Barefoot Movement, on Sunday August 13 at 6 p.m.

Heartfelt, energetic and down home, The Barefoot Movement is as much fun to watch as it is to hear. The smiles on the faces of the band are obvious displays of the joy and excitement they feel when performing and the audience shares in the fun.

Whether you’re seeking emotional ballads or rip-roaring barn burners, you can expect a collection of music that offers something for everyone. With two full-length albums, an EP of traditional music, several cross-country tours and appearances at some of the top music festivals in the country already under their belt, the possibilities for this act seem endless. Their non-stop touring has included a trip to Burkina Faso where they were guests of the American Embassy.

The Barefoot Movement first appeared at Sylvester Manor two years ago at a sold-out house concert, and are thrilled to be returning to the summer Creekside stage. Fiddler Noah Wall, mandolinist Tommy Norris, guitarist Alex Conerly and most recently upright bassist Katie Blomarz, provide all the elements that make up the Barefoot sound — lush harmonies, thoughtful instrumentation and memorable melodies.

The Barefoot Movement has appeared in Country Weekly Magazine, RollingStone.com, CMT Edge and Music City Roots. They have been selected as showcase artists at both the IBMA and Americana conferences and were first runners-up at the Telluride new band competition. They also received the 2014 Momentum Award as Band of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Association awards.

Wind down your summer weekend with a beautiful evening by the creek, watching the sun go down, sampling the provided food and beverages or bring a picnic and enjoy the wonder and serenity of a Creekside Concert at Sylvester Manor.

Tickets for the Barefoot Movement are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Visit sylvestermanor.org or call the Manor at (631) 749-0626.

