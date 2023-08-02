Questioning the status of an affordable housing site on Shelter Island

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

A couple of weeks ago, the Community Housing Board (CHB) revealed two sites for new affordable structures. But the 16 Manwaring Road site, across from the Sylvester Manor farm stand has, for several months, been slotted as the location for a wastewater treatment system.

There has been no mention from town officials about which project might occupy that lot.

Town Engineer Joe Finora, in response to a question about the site’s planned use, said he’s “not aware of any permanent reclassification for the Manwaring site to housing. I don’t believe it is a formal position of the town to designate 16 Manwaring exclusively for housing.”

“I still support the wastewater project at 16 Manwaring,” Mr. Finora added. He said the site is “very attractive for an adapted wastewater plan,” which could include business and/or private connections along Route 114.

But a revised plan for use of the Nitrex treatment system had not been fully developed and, therefore, not yet shared with the Town Board.

The inquiry also went to Supervisor Gerry Siller, who has not responded. Nor has CHB Chairwoman Elizabeth Hanley responded about developing the site for housing.