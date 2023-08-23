Veggie Derby is a winner: Fun competition on the farm

A beautiful day on the Farm for the VEGGIE 500. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The first annual Veggie 500 derby was held at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on Saturday, Aug. 19. Entrants were very creative in fashioning their racecars out of flowers, fruits and vegetables.

As part of its mission to connect the Island community with nature and farming, the derby was a fun way to give children and adults a hands-on connection to growing things. Arielle Gardner, Farm Manager, said she was grateful for the help of volunteers setting up the race track and the experience was fun for all involved.