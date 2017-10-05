Katherine Hammond’s work in East Hampton group show

Shelter Island artist Katherine Hammond will be among 10 artists featured in “Mostly Abstract V,” an art exhibition running over Columbus Day weekend at Ashawagh Hall in Springs, East Hampton.

The venue has shown works by Willem de Kooning and Jackson Pollock, and is right down the road from the home Pollock shared with wife, artist Lee Krasner.

Ms. Hammond studied fine art at Hunter College during an era of new found freedom for artists. “The late 60s and early 70s was an expressive time for artists,” she writes in her artist statement. “However, the reality of supporting oneself became painfully evident. I continued to paint but had to go to the office and do my best to earn a decent living with good benefits.”

Now that she’s retired, Ms. Hammond notes she has the freedom to explore the process of revealing her personality in her work.

“In the conscious mind which is the quiet mind, absent of thought, we do not need confirmation, affirmation or direction,” writes Ms. Hammond. “The paint flows and the ideas materialize magically. For me it feels as though someone is guiding my brush. There is no struggle or difficulty. There is no right or wrong. A puzzle starts to appear and the mind has clarity and is stress free. The finished painting becomes an abstract personality that mirrors me.

“My paintings are a journey for both the artist and the viewer.”

Joining Ms. Hammond in “Mostly Abstract V” are fellow artists Beth Barry, Barbara Bilotta, Anahi DeCanio, Anna Franklin, Mary Milne, Bo Parsons, Sheila Rotner, Lieve Theirs and Mark Zimmerman.

“Mostly Abstract V” will be on view on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a reception beginning at 5 p.m., Sunday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ashawagh Hall is located at 780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton.

Comments

comments