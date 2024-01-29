Artists welcome guests at Shelter Island Library show

Diana Malcolmson, left, with her painting of horses Dante, Sargon and Sunny. Library trustee Marianne Carey is at right. (Photos by Susan Carey Dempsey)

Several of the Island’s group of artists, popularly known as ARTSI, held a reception on Saturday at the Shelter Island Public Library to open an exhibition of their work that will remain on display in the Community Room until March 2.

Kathryn Cunningham, Roz Dimon, Katherine Hammond, Karen Kiaer and Diana Malcolmson welcomed guests to view and discuss their works, brightening the walls of the library on an otherwise misty and gray January afternoon.

James DeVito, left, discusses Katherine Hammond’s works with the artist.

These artists and their colleagues host an ARTSI studio tour in the summer, opening their doors to chat with guests, display their art and workspace, and arrange commissions and sales.

Artist Kathryn Cunningham with one of her works on display, rendered in oil paint and charcoal.

Their styles vary widely, as seen at the library exhibit, from abstract works by Karen Kiaer to familiar Island scenes such as Ms. Malcolmson’s horses, from the Hampshire Farms she operated for decades.

Ms. Malcolmson brought some prints of her work to sell, with proceeds to benefit the library.