Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Haye L. Martin of Ossining was pulling out of the Ram’s Head Inn parking lot after making a delivery around noon on September 28 when his truck struck a parked car owned by Matthew V. DiGiulio of Shelter Island causing damage in excess of $1,000. Mr. Martin, whose vehicle was not damaged, did not realize he’d struck the car, according to the police report. No one was injured.

Audrey R. Marsall of Shelter Island reported that she was headed eastbound on West Thomas Street at North Ferry Road just before 1 p.m. on October 1 when she struck a car driven by Jessica L. Burke of Southampton that was traveling southbound. The accident caused damage to the passenger side of Ms. Burke’s vehicle in excess of $1,000. No one was injured.

Deborah Salazar of Shelter Island was driving southbound on New York Avenue around 6 p.m. on September 27 when she struck a deer, causing damage less than $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Cristina Trejo Gonazalez of Centralia, Washington was ticketed on September 26 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Isay Cruz Hernandez of Riverhead was ticketed on September 27 on North Ferry Road for being an unlicensed operator, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

Imeldaevangeline M. Bonnevie of Colchester, Connecticut was ticketed on September 28 on West Neck Road for improper plates and failure to change address/registration.

Chistopher Calloway of Shelter Island was ticketed on September 29 on North Ferry Road for driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Gary J. Buckner of Shelter Island was ticketed September 30 on New York Avenue for speeding 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

J. C. Hoblock of Orient was ticketed October 2 on St. Mary’s Road for speeding 47 mph in a 35-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 26, a dog owner in the Cartwright area was warned that future complaints about dogs barking at the home may lead to enforcement action; a complaint of harassment did not warrant a charge, but a police officer telephoned the suspect regarding the unwanted behavior; a Center caller notified police of a possible grand larceny due to indentity theft; and a woman rushing for a ferry turned in found property at police headquarters that was returned the following day to its owner.

Police were investigating a report of something suspicious at an unoccupied cabin in the Center on September 27; and an item of property was recovered.

Around 8:30 a.m. September 28 a Heights caller reported finding two fawns stuck in a koi pond; by the time an officer arrived the caller had removed one of the fawns from the pond. The other had died. The officer took the surviving fawn to an animal rehabilitation for treatment of hypothermia.

Later, a Heights caller reported being the subject of irate behavior by another person.

Just before 9 p.m. on September 30 a Ram Island caller complained about amplified music coming from a band; it was scheduled to end its performance by 10 p.m. and no action was taken.

A South Ferry Hills caller reported hearing gunshots or fireworks around 11 p.m., but a patrol of the area turned up no results. About an hour later, the same caller reported hearing gunshots again, but they were from a police officer dispatching a fox that was severely injured, apparently having been struck by a vehicle.

An officer responded to a dispute, domestic in nature around 12:30 a.m. on October 1; later, an officer assisted the owner of a sailboat that had run aground in Silver Beach.

False alarms abounded on October 2. First, a car horn that was blaring in the Heights around 1:30 a.m. stopped blowing while the unoccupied car was being checked by the responding officer; an automated burglary alarm sounded in the Heights, but a person at the home said there was no problem; and, a Center caller reported accidentally dialing 911.

A HiLo caller reported that she’d found a kayak at her dock and had returned it to the owner’s home on October 2.

Also last week, police conducted numerous traffic enforcement patrols where no violations were observed, including a radar patrol on St. Mary’s Road.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 26 (relating to an accident in a home under construction that was investigated by an OSHA employee the following day); one on September 28; two on September 30; and two on October 2. A team also responded to an aided case on October 2, but no details were provided about medical transport.

